Cycode Launches Industry’s First ASPM Marketplace

100+ integrations and connectors power Cycode's marketplace, streamlining application security workflows



Company names Prasad Raman as Head of Strategic Alliances

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , the leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), today launched a first of its kind ASPM marketplace, featuring over 100 connectors and integrations. Cycode now enables customers to seamlessly integrate and ingest findings from relevant third-party security tools, complement and contextualize those findings with native scanners and eliminate gaps within supply chain security. This is a significant milestone that delivers economic optionality for businesses and reinforces Cycode’s position as the industry’s only complete ASPM.

Recent findings from The State of ASPM 2024 report reveal that 77% of CISOs believe software supply chain security is a bigger blind spot for AppSec than Gen AI or open source. It comes as no surprise that Gartner has estimated that by 2026, 40% of security teams will utilize an ASPM tool. Unfortunately, traditional AppSec solutions only provide narrow visibility into the application layer, leading to fragmented monitoring, false positives and siloed application workflows - ultimately creating exploitable gaps in application development.

Cycode’s ASPM marketplace helps customers gain a wider view of their applications and runtime environments by showcasing valuable connectors that are relevant and complementary to their application security workflows. By utilizing the Cycode ConnectorX module and its open, click and connect ASPM capability, customers can ingest third-party security data into Cycode. This allows native scanners to provide additional context and deliver a “trust but verify” approach unmatched by any other ASPM vendor. This unique set of capabilities, in addition to Cycode’s Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) , delivers a step change in the ability of developers and security teams to collaboratively diagnose, resolve and preempt threats in their mission-critical code.

“The launch of our ASPM marketplace is a major leap in building a comprehensive security ecosystem… and we’re proud to be first,” said Seth Robbins, Chief Revenue Officer at Cycode. “Unlike competitors, Cycode's singular focus on application security and our integrated Risk Intelligence Graph give customers unparalleled precision in their threat prioritization – table stakes for any effective ASPM.”

Enhancing Security Through Strategic Alliances Adds an Unfair Advantage

Cycode is thrilled to welcome Prasad Raman as the new Head of Strategic Alliances. Raman, an industry veteran, will spearhead our business development efforts with technology partners, global systems, integrators and cloud service providers. Prior to Cycode, he led strategic alliances at SecurityScorecard and held product management and corporate strategy roles at IBM.

“I am delighted to join Cycode, especially at this moment, as software is becoming critical to every industry. It has never been more important to help businesses ensure that the code they rely on is secure and minimizes their risk exposure,” said Prasad Raman, Head of Strategic Alliances at Cycode. “Having spent years in the cybersecurity industry, I know the value of deep strategic alliances and the importance of bringing integrated solutions to customers. Cycode is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m thrilled to build a network of alliances helping us deliver the industry's only Complete ASPM.”

Continued Momentum and Innovation

With its ongoing commitment to the developer community, Cycode recently announced its Cygives initiative . Cygives offers developers free access to industry-leading open source solutions like Bearer SAST, Raven and Cimon.

About Cycode

Cycode is the leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) providing Peace of Mind to its customers. Its Complete ASPM platform scales and standardizes developer security without slowing down the business — delivering safe code, faster.

The platform can replace existing application security testing tools or integrate with them while providing cyber resiliency through unmatched visibility, risk driven prioritization and just in-time remediation of code vulnerabilities as scale. Cycode’s Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG), the ‘brain’ behind the platform, provides traceability across the entire SDLC through natural language.

Backed by tier-one investors Insight Partners and YL Ventures, the series-B company has raised $80 million and boasts a number of the top global Fortune 100 customers in the world that are gaining immediate value.

For additional information about Cycode and to view our marketplace, please visit https://cycode.com/cycode-integrations/ .

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com



