Second Century Ventures Announces Eight Companies for REACH LATAM 2024 Cohort

Mexico City, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, has announced the selection of eight companies for the second annual REACH Latin America (LATAM) cohort. Those selected for the 2024 program will join a portfolio of more than 250 technology companies across six major markets worldwide.

The acclaimed REACH program aids in launching and accelerating companies with high-growth potential in the real estate, construction, financial services, banking, home services, and insurance sectors.

“The 2024 REACH LATAM cohort is at the forefront of a technological revolution in the real estate and construction industries,” said Carlos Rousseau, managing partner of REACH LATAM. “These eight innovative startups harness AI and blockchain to reshape how we invest, build and manage properties. We are excited to support their growth and witness their impact on the industry and people across Latin America.”

The companies selected include:

WBuild optimizes the investing and asset management processes through advanced legal frameworks, blockchain and AI. This enables investors to access and build personalized portfolios while allowing developers and asset managers to better service their customers.

Propi accelerates the sales and rental of residential real estate in Central America, making the process easier for buyers, landlords and tenants.

HippoBuild provides construction companies with a comprehensive platform to optimize procurement and supply chain processes using real-time data.

Mica improves the renting process for all parties involved through its underwriting risk model and provision of financial tools.

Viventa assists Latin American migrants to purchase homes in their countries of origin, providing expert legal and financial guidance throughout the process.

Neo is an AI-enhanced platform connecting developers, agents, home buyers and international investors, addressing market needs in pre- and under-construction real estate.

Cuid offers reliable AI security for homes and businesses.

Alterhome is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model launching vacation rental businesses worldwide.

“The diversity of solutions within this group is truly remarkable,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “We’re thrilled to support their growth and witness the synergies that will emerge as they collaborate and innovate together.”

REACH LATAM provides an extensive curriculum, including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and substantial exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH LATAM and how you can get involved, please visit nar-reach.com/latam.

