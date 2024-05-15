TAG Infosphere and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-Powered Research and Advisory Platform to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Infosphere, The Future of Research and Advisory, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as TAG Infosphere’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative AI-powered SaaS-based platform solution available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our AI-powered platform to Public Sector agencies,” said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO & Founder of TAG Infosphere, Inc. “As we look to expand our reach in the market, we recognize Carahsoft’s value-add via their contract vehicles, network of reseller partners and established presence in the industry. We look forward to realizing how this alliance will benefit our customers in the AI and cybersecurity industries.”

TAG is the premier choice for modern Public Sector teams who are addressing critical challenges today such as cybersecurity, environmental sustainability and AI. TAG solutions incorporate on-demand research, expert guidance and detailed support for cybersecurity teams dealing with nation-state cyber threats. They apply significant pressure to maintain compliance with Federal, State, and Local regulatory demands. TAG’s training and workshops in AI are invaluable in helping Public Sector organizations understand and meet the requirements of the new AI Executive Order released by the White House.

TAG is a trusted partner for Public Sector teams seeking timely and relevant research and advisory support in cybersecurity. With research analysts coming directly from Chief Information Security Office (CISO) roles in Government and industry, and the day-to-day insights gained from hundreds of major enterprise teams across the United States, TAG emerges as a leading option for security practitioners in the Government.

“With the addition of TAG our offerings, we are now able to provide our customers with a solution that supports their long and short-term strategic and tactical goals,” said Troy Meraw who leads the TAG Infosphere Team at Carahsoft. “Accurate and high-speed data insights are critical to Public Sector teams working in AI and cybersecurity. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to collaborate with TAG to provide our joint customers with the tools needed to meet security requirements and advance their AI and cybersecurity measures.”

TAG’s research, advisory and training services are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 214-4790 or tagcyber@carahsoft.com; or learn more about TAG’s services here.

About TAG

TAG serves the global cybersecurity and artificial intelligence industries, working with government agencies, the public sector, enterprise teams and commercial vendors. We do so through a revolutionary new approach to professional advisory and research services. We employ only seasoned experts as our analysts. We are available to customers on a 24/7 basis through an online portal where we focus on addressing your specific challenges. To find out more visit TAG Infosphere (tag-infosphere.com).

Contact

Mike McKenna

(617) 943-4004

mckenna@tag-cyber.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com