Tyson Group and Sageful AI Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Sales Training with AI-Driven Coaching Tool

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, the acclaimed sales training and consulting firm, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sageful AI, a leader in conversational AI technologies. This collaboration introduces an innovative AI tool, leveraging Tyson Group's esteemed content to offer tailored coaching and development opportunities, transforming the sales training landscape.



The partnership combines Tyson Group's expertise in sales performance enhancement with Sageful AI's revolutionary AI coach, Sagey, to create a dynamic and interactive learning environment. This new tool is designed to seamlessly integrate into daily workflows, providing real-time, context-specific coaching via platforms like Slack, MS Teams, and text messaging.

Lance Tyson, Founder and CEO of Tyson Group and a #1 WSJ and USA Today bestselling author, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Sageful AI marks a significant milestone in the evolution of sales training.”

Michael Papay, CEO of Sageful AI, also commented on the partnership: “Sageful AI is proud to partner with Tyson Group, a company that has consistently set the standard for sales excellence. Together, we are pioneering the integration of Conversational AI Coaching to elevate sales performance and document the impact for Tyson Group's clients. Lance and his team’s dedication to quality and effectiveness in talent development makes them the best in the business, and we are thrilled to enhance their offerings with our solutions.”

The AI tool, developed through the partnership, utilizes content from Lance Tyson’s bestselling book, Selling is an Away Game, to feed Sagey, creating a personalized development coach. This approach allows for tailored guidance, ensuring that sales leaders and their teams receive training that is not only consistent with Tyson Group’s methodologies but also adapted to meet their specific needs.

The program includes a virtual kickoff session, in-person training sessions, and continuous application coaching through Sagey. This structure ensures comprehensive training coverage from foundational knowledge to application and performance evaluation.

One of the key features of this partnership is the ability to measure the effectiveness of the training provided. Sageful AI’s tools enable detailed reporting on various metrics such as learner engagement, skills enhancement (e.g., handling objections, effective questioning), and business outcomes (e.g., increased closing ratios, reduced sales-cycle time, improved deal sizes).

“By integrating Sagey into our training programs, we are not just transferring knowledge but also ensuring it is applied effectively in real-world scenarios,” says Tyson. “This tool is a game-changer for sales teams, providing them with continuous learning opportunities and actionable insights that are directly aligned with their unique challenges and objectives."

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group, founded by industry thought leader Lance Tyson, offers expert sales training, coaching, and consulting, customized to meet individual company needs. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list, Tyson Group has shaped the sales strategies of leading organizations across numerous industries, achieving measurable results through innovative training solutions.

About Sageful AI

Sageful AI is revolutionizing workplace learning with its conversational AI coach, Sagey. Designed to enhance learning by integrating directly into the learner’s workflow, Sageful AI supports the application of new skills in real time. With decades of experience and a partner-centric approach, Sageful has become a trusted leader in applying AI within the training industry.

Tyson Group is available for commentary.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com

For more information about Sagey, visit: sageful.ai