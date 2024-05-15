BTCS Reports Q1 2024 Results

Silver Spring, MD, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced its results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”).



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue of $0.4 million increased 18% from Q4 2023 and 24% from Q1 2023.



Q1 2024 revenue of $0.4 million increased 18% from Q4 2023 and 24% from Q1 2023. Gross Margin: 75% gross margins remain consistent for Q1 2024.



75% gross margins remain consistent for Q1 2024. Net Income: $12.3 million, or $0.78 per share, in Q1 2024 represents a record quarter for BTCS’s performance. Q1 2024 net income is a 148% increase from Q1 2023 and 13% from the previous quarter in Q4 2023. These records results are attributed primarily to the increase in fair market value of crypto assets held impacted by the continued rally of crypto markets throughout Q1 2024.



$12.3 million, or $0.78 per share, in Q1 2024 represents a record quarter for BTCS’s performance. Q1 2024 net income is a 148% increase from Q1 2023 and 13% from the previous quarter in Q4 2023. These records results are attributed primarily to the increase in fair market value of crypto assets held impacted by the continued rally of crypto markets throughout Q1 2024. Cash & Crypto Value: $39.4 million as of March 31, 2024, marking a 91% year-over-year increase.



Management Commentary

In the first quarter of 2024, BTCS achieved remarkable financial success, reporting a net income of $12.3 million and earnings per share of $0.78. These figures mark new record highs for our quarterly results. Our impressive performance was fuelled by a 48% increase in the fair market value of our crypto assets throughout the quarter, as the crypto markets continued their upswing that began in late 2023. Additionally, our revenue from staking rewards, a core component of our blockchain infrastructure operations, increased in line with the market’s positive trajectory. While the crypto markets have experienced a slight pullback since March 31st, we remain optimistic about the direction of the market and our ability to strengthen our revenue-generating prospects in 2024.

Ethereum Block Building Operations

This quarter, we launched our Ethereum block-building operations under the "Builder+" brand. We have made significant progress in establishing a strong presence in the Ethereum builder market, climbing the leaderboards for daily block production. Our strategic focus is to penetrate the concentrated market dominated by three large builder organizations that collectively account for approximately 85% of daily blocks proposed. Our strategy aims to optimize the value we derive from our block-building operations by maximizing gas fees earned through increased block production while minimizing validator payments required to secure block space.

Research & Development Initiatives

We continue to invest in research and development initiatives to enhance our blockchain infrastructure operations and support our Builder+ objectives. In addition, we are advancing the development of our AI-enhanced blockchain data and analytics platform, “ChainQ,” which we anticipate launching in the second half of 2024. ChainQ is expected to provide users with unique insights into blockchain data with a user-friendly interface.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

BTCS remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in innovations that drive growth and enhance the value we deliver to our shareholders. Our continued focus on pioneering blockchain solutions positions us well to capitalize on the evolving market dynamics and the rising adoption of crypto assets. We believe our strategic initiatives and unwavering dedication to innovation will further solidify our market position and deliver exceptional value in the upcoming quarters.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. is a Nasdaq listed company operating in the blockchain technology sector since 2014 and is one of the only U.S. publicly traded companies with a primary focus on proof-of-stake blockchain infrastructure. Our core focus is on driving scalable growth through a diverse range of business streams leveraging and built on top of our core and proven blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS secures and operates validator nodes on cutting-edge blockchain networks that power Web 3, earning native token rewards by staking our proof-of-stake crypto assets, with an emphasis on Ethereum. Our innovative “StakeSeeker” platform empowers crypto holders with an analytics-focused cryptocurrency dashboard. It also offers a non-custodial Staking-as-a-Service solution, enabling users to earn staking rewards, while BTCS earns a percentage of token holders’ rewards, creating the potential for scalable revenue with limited additional costs. We’ve also introduced “Builder+”, an Ethereum block builder. This technology leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profit through optimized block construction. Builder+ creates opportunities for new scalable revenue streams by being utilized by third-party nodes. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding optimism about the direction of the crypto market and our ability to strengthen our revenue-generating prospects in 2024, anticipated launch of ChainQ, solidifying our market position and delivering exception value in the upcoming quarters. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with Builder+, unexpected issues with ChainQ, and the reluctance of validators to try or utilize our Builder+ product, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21 , 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

ir@btcs.com

Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company’s financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on May 14, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.

Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 670,594 $ 1,458,327 Stablecoins 14,797 21,044 Crypto assets 721,659 302,783 Staked crypto assets 37,999,116 24,900,146 Prepaid expenses 31,620 62,461 Receivable for capital shares sold - 291,440 Total current assets 39,437,786 27,036,201 Other assets: Investments, at value (Cost $100,000) 100,000 100,000 Property and equipment, net 8,995 10,490 Total other assets 108,995 110,490 Total Assets $ 39,546,781 $ 27,146,691 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,193 $ 55,058 Accrued compensation 6,419 712,092 Warrant liabilities 213,750 213,750 Total current liabilities 246,362 980,900 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: 20,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value: - - Series V preferred stock: 14,567,829 and 14,567,829 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,563,938 2,563,938 Common stock, 975,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value, 15,705,415 and 15,320,281 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 15,707 15,322 Additional paid in capital 163,141,291 162,263,634 Accumulated deficit (126,420,517 ) (138,677,103 ) Total stockholders’ equity 39,300,419 26,165,791 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 39,546,781 $ 27,146,691





BTCS Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Blockchain infrastructure revenues (net of fees) $ 385,773 $ 311,508 Total revenues 385,773 311,508 Cost of revenues Blockchain infrastructure costs 95,012 82,014 Gross profit 290,761 229,494 Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 487,599 $ 609,829 Research and development 146,549 201,625 Compensation and related expenses 455,779 462,090 Marketing 57,602 6,243 Realized (gains) losses on crypto asset transactions (10,687 ) (7,554 ) Total operating expenses $ 1,136,842 $ 1,272,233 Other income (expenses): Change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on crypto assets 13,102,667 6,293,207 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (285,000 ) Total other income (expenses) 13,102,667 6,008,207 Net income $ 12,256,586 $ 4,965,468 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.78 $ 0.36 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.29 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 15,691,677 13,673,126 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 19,410,550 17,187,025





BTCS Inc.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)