Venture Partnership: Leading Medical Recruitment Agency Secures Coveted Framework Award

Venture Partnership, a leading recruitment agency focused on providing permanent and locum doctor staffing solutions to the primary, acute, and mental health markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland, is proud to announce that it has recently secured a coveted framework award that distinguishes the medical recruitment agency as one of the select few companies authorised to supply doctors and nurses to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

The framework they have been awarded is known as the Workforce Alliance. This significant framework boasts an annual budget of 5 billion pounds, dedicated to supplying the NHS with essential staffing. Moreover, Venture Partnership is in line to be awarded the Healthcare Trust Europe (HTE) framework, which commands an annual budget of 3 billion pounds, aimed at supplying other hospitals within the NHS network.

Spearheaded by Managing Director of Venture Partnership, Ninos George Bakoos, who has a rich background spanning over 18 years across various sectors, fuel, real estate, and office sales, before transitioning into the specialised field of medical recruitment, the framework award underscores the UK recruitment agencies commitment to excellence and its ability to meet the stringent standards set forth by one of the world’s largest healthcare systems.

“Beginning my career as a Medical Recruitment Consultant at Global Medics and Charterhouse Medical, I gathered invaluable experience and expertise in matching talented healthcare professionals with the right opportunities,” said Mr Bakoos. “My time at these respected organisations gave me a thorough insight into the healthcare industry’s complexities and the vital importance of recruitment in its operation”.

Leveraging Mr Bakoos’ extensive sales background and industry knowledge, Venture Partnership has earned a renowned reputation within the medical industry as a trusted partner for both healthcare professionals and institutions alike, and with increasing revenue numbers: year one £2.5M, year two £4.9M, year three £7.8M and on a projected £15M turnover for year 4, continues to grow as the premier destination for medical recruitment services.

In addition to Venture Partnership, Mr Bakoos has a ground-breaking venture in the realm of technology with the establishment of a digital platform aimed at revolutionising the recruitment process for medical professionals, called Shyft. This innovative solution promises to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, ultimately facilitating a smoother and more effective recruitment experience.

Beyond the healthcare sector, the seasoned sales professional, entrepreneur, and visionary leader has invested in the hospitality industry. He owns a vibrant restaurant in West London and a bustling food hall in Vauxhall, London, named Metropolis. These ventures reflect his passion for creating unique experiences and Mr Bakoos’ dedication to contributing positively to the communities in which he operates.

Supported by cutting-edge technology, a diverse portfolio of ventures, and Mr Bakoos’ determination to continue driving positive change and shaping the future of healthcare and beyond, Venture Partnership has cemented its position at the forefront of medical recruitment.

To constantly expand its talent pool to fill client vacancies and create new relationships with clients and candidates, Venture Partnership invites healthcare professionals with any questions to reach out to its team today via the contact form on its website.

About Venture Partnership

With a team of consultants who have combined industry experience of over 40 years, Venture Partnership works with a talent database of over 20,000 Medical Healthcare Professionals and specialises in connecting doctors and other healthcare professionals to public and private hospitals across the United Kingdom and Ireland. With a commitment to providing top quality candidates in the healthcare industry for public and private hospitals, Venture Partnership matches the best medical practitioners to the most suitable vacancies.

To learn more about Venture Partnership, and its continuous role in enhancing healthcare recruitment, please visit the website at https://venturepartnership.co.uk/

