Mint Condition Cleaning Services Launches in Kansas City

SHAWNEE, Kan., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Condition, a rapidly expanding cleaning and janitorial services provider, is excited to announce its expansion into the Kansas City area under the leadership of Raman Wadehra as the new master franchisor.



As the 94th fastest-growing franchise in the U.S., Mint Condition introduces a distinctive franchising concept to Kansas City, blending affordability and low risk to empower aspiring business owners entering the commercial cleaning industry. This innovative approach equips franchisees with an established clientele base, a streamlined billing system, and alleviates sales and accounting complexities. The company's comprehensive training program further equips newcomers for success in the commercial cleaning business.

Committed to transforming workspaces into vibrant, sanitized environments that enhance productivity and well-being, Mint Condition prioritizes the protection of both space and reputation through cutting-edge equipment and potent cleaning solutions.

Raman Wadehra, with over three decades of experience in customer relationship management and team leadership in the corporate realm, resonated with Mint Condition's emphasis on customer-centricity and service excellence. His decision to join Mint Condition stemmed from a desire for new challenges and a strong alignment with the company's values.

Reflecting on Mint Condition's ethos, Raman expressed, "Their integrity and commitment to customer satisfaction are values I wholeheartedly identify with and want to embody."

Director of Master Franchise Development at Mint Condition, Randy Abernathy, emphasized the importance of master franchisees nurturing the success of their unit franchisees, drawing inspiration from the founder, Jack Saumby's astute observation of industry practices and subsequent development of a robust program.

Looking forward, Raman Wadehra is enthusiastic about supporting new franchisees' growth journeys, prioritizing mentorship and guidance to facilitate their aspirations within the Mint Condition framework.

For those interested in exploring franchise opportunities or in need of commercial cleaning services in Kansas City, connect with Raman Wadehra today at the Mint Condition office located at 12460 West 62nd Terrace, Suite B2, Shawnee, Kansas, 66216, or dial (913) 912-3495.