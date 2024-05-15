OpenDrives Simplifies Media File Transfer with New IBM Aspera Container

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , the global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, has expanded its growing list of productivity-boosting containers to include IBM Aspera (Aspera). OpenDrives supports running containers like Aspera directly on the Atlas software-defined platform , bringing critical applications closer to the data, enhancing security, scalability and performance. The unique approach mitigates the need for additional servers, reducing costs and simplifying complex production deployments and support. OpenDrives containerized applications cover a number of key workflows and vendors including DaVinci Resolve post-production solution, Iconik media asset management and Signiant file transfer.

“There was a time when hardware stood as the pivotal differentiator in enterprise solutions. Times have undoubtedly shifted,” states Trevor Morgan, VP of Product, OpenDrives. “Our Atlas software platform provides superior data handling and routing solutions that outpace any hardware performance increases. Its modern software architecture offers a plethora of valuable features and conveniences, like the Atlas Aspera container, that elevates operational efficiency while also delivering an exceptional user experience for our customers.”

Containers enable customers to streamline costs by running only the necessary application dependencies, reducing resource needs and operational oversight. Noah Gusdorff, founder and CEO of Creative Mobile Solutions, Inc., OpenDrives business partner and system integrator, summarized his experience using the new Atlas Aspera container on a large-scale sports production that spanned a dozen venues: “Less hardware, faster deployment, minimal support. Same great performance. Atlas containers are a game changer for vastly simplifying productions and minimizing support headaches.”

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a leading provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and storage management services. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals and technologists, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows. Powered by the Open ecosystem, with Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers simple, flexible, and scalable solutions that match highly unique and diverse performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

