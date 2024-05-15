Procurement Outsourcing Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring IBM, Accenture, GEP, WNS, Wipro, Genpact, and Tata

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procurement Outsourcing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global procurement outsourcing market is expected to reach an estimated $6.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global procurement outsourcing market looks promising with opportunities in the marketing related services, IT related services, HR related services, and facilities management & office services markets. The major drivers for this market are growing requirement for new IT solutions in line with current consumer trends and increased requirement to handle compliance laws and agreements and increased demand from businesses to streamline the procurement process.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies procurement outsourcing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Procurement Outsourcing Market Insights

Business process outsourcing services will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to efficiency improving and reduce costs.

HR related services will remain the largest segment due to strong pool of HR outsourcing service providers.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high adoption of advanced technology.

Features of the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market

Market Size Estimates: Procurement outsourcing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Procurement outsourcing market size by various segments, such as by services, component, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Procurement outsourcing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different services, component, application, end use, and regions for the procurement outsourcing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the procurement outsourcing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procurement Outsourcing Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Services

3.3.1: Business Process Outsourcing Services

3.3.2: Consulting Services

3.4: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Component

3.4.1: Solution

3.4.2: Services

3.5: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application

3.5.1: Marketing Related Services

3.5.2: IT Related Services

3.5.3: HR Related Services

3.5.4: Facilities Management & Office Services

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by End Use

3.6.1: BFSI

3.6.2: Energy & Utilities

3.6.3: Healthcare

3.6.4: IT & Telecom

3.6.5: Professional Services

3.6.6: Manufacturing

3.6.7: Retail

3.6.8: Logistics



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Region

4.2: North American Procurement Outsourcing Market

4.2.1: North American Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application: Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, and Others

4.3: European Procurement Outsourcing Market

4.3.1: European Procurement Outsourcing Market by Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services and Consulting Services

4.3.2: European Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application: Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, and Others

4.4: APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market

4.4.1: APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market by Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services and Consulting Services

4.4.2: APAC Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application: Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, and Others

4.5: ROW Procurement Outsourcing Market

4.5.1: ROW Procurement Outsourcing Market by Services: Business Process Outsourcing Services and Consulting Services

4.5.2: ROW Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application: Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Services

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Procurement Outsourcing Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: International Business Machines

7.2: Accenture

7.3: GEP

7.4: WNS

7.5: Wipro

7.6: Genpact

7.7: Tata Consultancy Services

7.8: Infosys

7.9: Capgemini

7.10: DXC Technology Company



