Keyno’s Dynamic CVV2 Adoption Grows by 24% in Q1 2024 with MSUFCU

Laguna Beach, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyno Inc., a leading innovator in cutting-edge payment technologies, revealed the results of its fourth quarter promotion in collaboration with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union ( MSUFCU ) in promoting the adoption of a dynamic CVV2 security feature known as CVVKey.

The partnership between Keyno and MSUFCU led to a 24% increase in the number of cards enrolled, highlighting the success of MSUFCU’s efforts aimed at enhancing member engagement and card security.

The comprehensive growth strategy included several key elements:

Employee Education : Equipping staff with the knowledge to promote and support CVVkey adoption.

: Equipping staff with the knowledge to promote and support CVVkey adoption. Resource Modernization : Upgrading resources to align with the latest security standards.

: Upgrading resources to align with the latest security standards. Vendor Collaboration : Partnering to enhance the user experience.

: Partnering to enhance the user experience. Push Notifications and Email Marketing : Keeping members informed about CVVkey benefits.

: Keeping members informed about CVVkey benefits. Increased App Visibility: Elevating the presence of the CVVkey app on MSUFCU’s mobile and online banking platforms.

"As new year spending in Q1 increased and unique transactions surged, the MSUFCU CVVkey app emerged as a crucial tool for ensuring members’ safety during online shopping,” said Robert Steinman, CEO and Founder of Keyno. “Notably, online fraud for cards enrolled in CVVkey decreased by more than 95% in the past year, reinforcing its positive impact on member safety and satisfaction.”

The initiative has significantly contributed to a reduction in card-not-present fraud instances, resulting in fewer disturbances to online credit card approval rates, and an increased sense of confidence among members when using their MSUFCU Visa credit card for online transactions.

"For us, CVVkey is not just a product; it's a commitment to providing our customers with a secure and seamless online experience," said Shahzad Khan, Chief Strategy Officer at Keyno. “The results demonstrate that when CVVkey is effectively communicated and promoted, customers will more readily adopt it and quickly experience its impressive benefits.”

Once adopted, MSUFCU Visa credit card holders can leverage the advanced features of the Keyno CVVkey product, including dynamic security codes (dCVV2) that change throughout the day. These dynamic codes replace the static three-digit number traditionally printed on the back of credit cards.

MSUFCU CVVkey, developed in partnership with Keyno Inc., offers an additional layer of security for Visa credit card holders. By securely enrolling their cards, members receive new and unique CVV2 codes to enhance safety during online and phone-based transactions.

About Keyno

Keyno is a first-of-its kind smartphone-based technology designed specifically to prevent credit and debit card fraud—rather than simply detect it—on already-issued cards. Created by technologist and serial entrepreneur Robert Steinman, Keyno addresses the large, and growing, online fraud problem with proprietary dynamic CVV2 technology called CVVkey™ that provides continually changing security codes on your smartphone for use in online purchases. Keyno benefits financial institutions, merchants, and consumers by preventing stolen credit and debit card details from being reused online. For more information, visit Keyno.io.

About MSUFCU