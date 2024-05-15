Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Research Report 2024

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $19.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company and academic & research institute markets. The major drivers for this market are rapid growth of the advanced therapy landscape, development in manufacturing technologies and processes, as well as, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies cell and gene therapy manufacturing companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Insights

Cell therapy is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because the cell therapies can be used to treat cancer, autoimmune disorders, urinary tract infections, infectious diseases and other conditions, as well as, both the quantity of new products hitting the market and the quantity of clinical trials still in progress.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing involvement of organizations in gene and cell therapy research and product development, together with a sizable number of contract development firms in the area.

Features of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Market Size Estimates: Cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size by indication, type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Cell and gene therapy manufacturing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different indication, type, application, end use, and regions for the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Indication

3.3.1 Oncology Diseases

3.3.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

3.3.3 Orthopedic Diseases

3.3.4 Ophthalmology Diseases

3.3.5 Central Nervous System Disorders

3.3.6 Infectious Diseases

3.3.7 Others

3.4 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type

3.4.1 Cell Therapy

3.4.2 Gene Therapy

3.5 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Application

3.5.1 Clinical Manufacturing

3.5.2 Commercial Manufacturing

3.6 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use

3.6.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.6.2 Academic & Research Institutes

3.6.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Region

4.2 North American Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

4.2.1 North American Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type: Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy

4.2.2 North American Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.3 European Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

4.3.1 European Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type: Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy

4.3.2 European Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.4 APAC Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

4.4.1 APAC Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type: Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy

4.4.2 APAC Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.5 RoW Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

4.5.1 RoW Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type: Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy

4.5.2 RoW Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Indication

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Lonza

7.2 Catalent

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4 Charles River Laboratories

7.5 WuXi AppTec

7.6 Merck

7.7 Takara Bio

7.8 Oxford Biomedica

7.9 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

7.10 Genezen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4f3i0o

