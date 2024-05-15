Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet of Things in Retail Market Report by Solution, Service, Technology, Platform, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global internet of things (IoT) in retail market size reached US$ 58.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 229.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.37% during 2023-2032.







The Internet of things (IoT) is a data network comprising devices that connect to the Internet and exchange data without requiring human-to-machine interaction. It finds extensive applications in the retail sector as IoT helps link the physical and digital world by allowing bidirectional real-time interaction with consumers inside and outside the store. It offers functional advantages, such as dynamic pricing, inventory tracking, monitoring, and personalized recommendations. Besides this, it also allows retailers to track customer movement and acquire insights about their shopping behavior.



Internet of Things in Retail Market Trends



The rising automation in the retail sector to minimize labor costs represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, retailers are focusing on launching innovative products and services and guaranteeing security to avoid data breaches. They are also aiming at bringing a digital transformation to their conventional bricks-and-mortar outlets. As a result, retailers are nowadays adopting IoT technologies, such as digital signage, payment systems, and smart lighting and vending machines.



In addition, they are utilizing radio-frequency identification (RFID) for asset tracking in stores and warehouses, sensors and cameras for monitoring product status and customer traffic, and in-store Wi-Fi to detect return customers and encourage digital interaction. Apart from this, IoT devices enhance customer experience (CX) in stores through interactive terminals, virtual or augmented reality (AR/VR) experience, smart fitting rooms, and robots that can be deployed as smart sales assistants. These benefits, coupled with the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, are facilitating the growth of the market. Furthermore, with the declining cost of IoT hardware, small and medium-sized retailers are increasingly investing in IoT technologies, which is positively influencing the market.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Solution:

Hardware

RFID tags

Beacons

Sensors

Wearables

Software

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Technology:

Near Field Communication

Bluetooth Low Energy

ZigBee

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Breakup by Application:

Operations Management

Asset Management

Customer Experience Management

Advertising and Marketing

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

