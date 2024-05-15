Sustainable Green Team, Ltd and Revive Terra Corporation Sign Letter-of-Intent to Pursue Merger

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products, announces signing a Letter-of-Intent (LOI) with Revive Terra Corporation ("Revive") to pursue a merger on corporate operations.



Revive Terra Corporation, a Canadian Corporation, is recognized for its groundbreaking approaches to soil restorations and carbon sequestration products and methodologies. Revive Terra's management has advanced sustainable practices and driven positive environmental outcomes through innovations and collaborations while creating sustainable agricultural and land management operations for its clients.

Once the Companies enter a definitive agreement, both companies will become one entity. The corporate combination expects to create a synergistic approach combining human resources, technologies, products, and future innovations and scaling operations to provide worldwide sustainable solutions. Globally, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. has a reputation for its unwavering dedication to eco-friendly practices and pioneering technologies. Meanwhile, Revive Terra has earned acclaim for its groundbreaking approaches to soil restoration and carbon sequestration.

Chad Clovis, Director of Revive Terra, Comments on the possible merger: "We are thrilled to announce the culmination of a significant milestone in the sustainability sector—the potential merger of Sustainable Green Team and Revive Terra. This union represents a bold step forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative solutions. As Director, I am honored to lead this transformative venture. Our shared vision is to pioneer a new era of sustainability where ecological responsibility and economic growth go hand in hand. By integrating our expertise, resources, and passion, we seek to redefine industry standards and drive positive change on a global scale."

By combining operations and complementary capabilities, SGTM and Revive believe they can accelerate the development and deployment of sustainable solutions, creating positive environmental outcomes across diverse sectors, from agriculture to renewable energy.

Tony Raynor, CEO/Founder of Sustainable Green Team, expressed his excitement about the potential merger: "Together, we can form a dynamic powerhouse capable of tackling the most pressing challenges facing our planet. Our joint commitment to sustainability extends beyond mere rhetoric—it is part of everything we do. Environmental integrity is our guiding principle, reflected in our operational practices and product innovations. Through collaborative partnerships, community engagement, and continuous innovation, a successful merger would be goal oriented, to strive to create a more resilient, equitable, and prosperous world for future generations."

Upon completing due diligence and other regulatory overviews, Revive Terra and SGTM will provide timely updates to inform shareholders and customers.

Together, the Companies embark on a potential new chapter, with boundless possibilities and endless opportunities to make a meaningful difference in global sustainability.

For media inquiries or further information, please get in touch with Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

