WEBINAR INVITATION | Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Live Webinar on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 11:00 am ET

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers, Corp. (NYSE: STNG), senior management, Mr. Robert Bugbee, President & Director, and Mr. James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development & IR will participate in a live one-on-one discussion with Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link covering such topics as Scorpio’s business development, company strategy, growth prospects, and overall product tanker sector outlook.



The live webinar is scheduled on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 11:00 am ET (5:00 pm CET) and will last up to approximately 45 minutes.

The 1-on-1 discussion will be followed by a live Q&A between Scorpio Tankers and webinar participants.

REGISTRATION

Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below to register.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VNMOkm-eSQeGtxvMECswQg

Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click on to attend the webinar.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can emailing our team at webinars@capitallink.com.

ABOUT SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 109 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 56 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.2 years. The Company has entered into agreements to sell two of its MR tankers, which are expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2024. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

