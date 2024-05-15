Alvotech S.A. Annual General Meeting to be held June 7, 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Alvotech S.A. will be held on Friday June 7, 2024, at 09.00 a.m. CEST at the premises of Arendt & Medernach S.A. at 41A, Avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



Reference is made to the attached document with regard to the final agenda.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Alvotech website: https://investors.alvotech.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting-2024 .

CONTACTS



Alvotech Investor Relations

Benedikt Stefansson, Senior Director

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

Attachment