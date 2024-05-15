Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Market and 5G Continues to Rely on China - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2028, 18th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global distributed unit (DU)/digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2023 shipments as well as a forecast for 2024-2028.

We have segmented the overall DU/BBU market into three product segments types based upon the types of radio units (RU) supported:

Non-Massive MIMO

Massive MIMO

Massive Antenna Element (AE)

Features

2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Product Segment

2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by 5G NR by Radio Type

2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN Compliant

2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2023 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China

Global DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028

Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

DU/BBU Designation by Mobile Generation

2G/3G/4G BBU Architecture Definitions

DU/BBU Database Taxonomy

5G DU/CU Architecture Definitions

Purpose Built DU/BBU

Open RAN DU (O-DU)

Virtual RAN (vRAN) DU/BBU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

2023: China and India Strong, Everywhere Else Weak/Stable

Global DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR/ NR ADVANCED EXPLAINED

Splitting the BBU into the CU and DU

Fronthaul Links for DUs and RUs

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE MIMO 5G NR DU (GNODEB) SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of 5G NR DU Category

Global 5G NR DU Shipments, 2022-2023

Global 5G NR DU Forecast 2024-2028

CHAPTER 4: NON-MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G/4G/5G MULTI-RAT DU/BBUS

Definition of Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G DU/BBU Category

Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT DU/BBU Shipments, 2022-2023

Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028

CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN DU ANALYSIS

Global Open RAN/vRAN DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028

AT&T Wireless' 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network Modernization 48

OREX

Team Japan

vRAN vs. Open RAN

Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

China, India, & North America: Bright spots in 2023

Regional Forecast 2024-2028

North America

Latin America/Caribbean

Europe

Africa

The Middle East

Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)

China

India

