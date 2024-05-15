Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Market and 5G Continues to Rely on China - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2028, 18th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global distributed unit (DU)/digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2023 shipments as well as a forecast for 2024-2028.
We have segmented the overall DU/BBU market into three product segments types based upon the types of radio units (RU) supported:
- Non-Massive MIMO
- Massive MIMO
- Massive Antenna Element (AE)
Features
- 2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Product Segment
- 2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by 5G NR by Radio Type
- 2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Purpose Built vs. Open RAN/vRAN Compliant
- 2023 Shipments and 2024-2028 forecast by Region
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2023 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China
- Global DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028
- Outlook Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- DU/BBU Designation by Mobile Generation
- 2G/3G/4G BBU Architecture Definitions
- DU/BBU Database Taxonomy
- 5G DU/CU Architecture Definitions
- Purpose Built DU/BBU
- Open RAN DU (O-DU)
- Virtual RAN (vRAN) DU/BBU
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
- 2023: China and India Strong, Everywhere Else Weak/Stable
- Global DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR/ NR ADVANCED EXPLAINED
- Splitting the BBU into the CU and DU
- Fronthaul Links for DUs and RUs
CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE MIMO 5G NR DU (GNODEB) SHIPMENTS/FORECAST
- Definition of 5G NR DU Category
- Global 5G NR DU Shipments, 2022-2023
- Global 5G NR DU Forecast 2024-2028
CHAPTER 4: NON-MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G/4G/5G MULTI-RAT DU/BBUS
- Definition of Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G DU/BBU Category
- Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT DU/BBU Shipments, 2022-2023
- Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028
CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN DU ANALYSIS
- Global Open RAN/vRAN DU/BBU Forecast 2024-2028
- AT&T Wireless' 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network Modernization 48
- OREX
- Team Japan
- vRAN vs. Open RAN
- Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program
CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- China, India, & North America: Bright spots in 2023
- Regional Forecast 2024-2028
- North America
- Latin America/Caribbean
- Europe
- Africa
- The Middle East
- Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)
- China
- India
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxrmxi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.