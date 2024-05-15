Global Automotive Aftermarket Projected to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2028 with Evolving Technology and Regulatory Trends

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Size, Trends and Analysis by Region, Component, Product Family, Channel, and Segment Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive aftermarket size revenue was valued at $899.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period. The automotive aftermarket report provides an executive-level overview of the current automotive aftermarket worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global automotive aftermarket by component (both in volume and value terms), product family, channel, region, and key drivers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The market growth is expected to be fueled by the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the widespread adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, increasing e-commerce activity, and the popularity of shared mobility services. Additionally, regulatory requirements aimed at enhancing safety and environmental standards are escalating demand for products within the auto aftermarket sector.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for automotive aftermarket.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the automotive aftermarket over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the automotive aftermarket and analysis of M&A deals, VF/PE deals, patents, and hiring trends.

It contains details of M&A deals in the automotive aftermarket and challenges impacting the automotive aftermarket.

The report covers competitive profiling of key companies in the market to provide a deeper understanding of industry competition.

Key Benefits

Accompanying the publisher's forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the automotive aftermarket.

The report also covers key market volume data of key components (in million units) within the automotive aftermarket.

With more than 100 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, enhancing presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from key companies, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in automotive aftermarket.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help automotive OEMs, contract manufacturers, tier-1 suppliers, and other intermediaries succeed in growing the automotive aftermarket globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview & Industry Analysis

3.1. Automotive Aftermarket - Market Overview

3.2. Automotive Aftermarket - Value Chain

3.2.1. Raw Materials: Overview

3.2.2. Raw Materials: Challenges

3.2.3. Parts Manufacture: Overview

3.2.4. Parts Manufacture: Challenges

3.2.5. Distribution/Wholesale: Overview

3.2.6. Distribution/Wholesale: Challenges

3.2.7. Retail: Overview

3.2.8. Retail: Challenges

3.2.9. End User: Overview

3.2.10. End User: Challenges



Chapter 4 Automotive Aftermarket - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Automotive Aftermarket - Market Drivers

4.2. Automotive Aftermarket - Market Challenges



Chapter 5 Automotive Aftermarket - Dashboard Analytics

5.1. M&A Analysis

5.2. Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis

5.3. Patent Activity Analysis

5.4. Job Analytics



Chapter 6 Automotive Aftermarket - Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

6.1. Automotive Aftermarket - Revenue Opportunity Forecast, 2019-28 ($B)

6.2. Automotive Aftermarket - By Component (volume), 2019-28 (Million Units)

6.3. Automotive Aftermarket - By Component (value), 2019-28 ($B)

6.4. Automotive Aftermarket - By Product Family, 2019-28 ($B)

6.5. Automotive Aftermarket - By Channel, 2019-28 ($B)

6.6. Automotive Aftermarket - By Region, 2019-28 ($B)



Chapter 7 Automotive Aftermarket - Regional Outlook ($Million)



Chapter 8 Automotive Aftermarket - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Automotive Aftermarket - Vendor Competitive Landscape

8.2. Automotive Aftermarket: Latest M&A Deals

8.3. Automotive Aftermarket: Top Private Equity & Venture Financing Deals

8.4. Automotive Aftermarket: Latest Developments



Chapter 9 Automotive Aftermarket - Company Profiles

AGC Inc.

Aisin Corp.

BorgWarner Inc.

Bridgestone Corp.

Corning Inc.

Denso Corp.

Shell plc

Valeo SA

Forvia SE

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

