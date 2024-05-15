Europe Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, & Ormazabal

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

The Europe region is a significant market for switchgear OEMs as an increase in brownfield and greenfield projects implies a higher growth potential in the forecasted period. As of 2023, in terms of annual unit volume, Europe accounted for 15% of the global MV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) market and 45% of the global MV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

Europe's switchgear market (AIS and GIS) is forecasted to experience single-digit growth over the next five years after recovering from the COVID-19-induced revenue slump. The analyst expects the AIS market to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% for primary and 5.6% for secondary topologies. In comparison, the GIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% for primary and 7.8% for secondary topologies.

F-Gas Regulations 2024 will significantly impact the adoption of SF6free GIS, especially in the 1-24kV voltage bucket.

Efforts for grid digitalization can be seen in mature markets. Germany and France are using smart meters and digital switchgear, while nascent markets have few pilot projects testing such infrastructure.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and Industry in the Europe region. This service looks at these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs, and industrial customers.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically.

This service gives a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research in Europe. Further segmentation by technology, voltage, and application is also possible should our clients require specific details.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

Gain a strategic perspective with a regional dataset of the Europe MV switchgear market, featuring separate broken-out data for three key countries.

Gauge the expected growth (CAGR) of MV switchgear markets until 2030, considering annual market and installed base, in terms of units, and revenue. Understand the key factors driving this growth.

Segment the MV switchgear market based on voltage buckets, spanning from 1 kV to <42 kV, and quantify the market size within the Generation, Utilities, and Industry verticals.

Explore various scenario forecasts, including High case, Base case, and Low case.

Identify crucial policies, regulations, and drivers shaping regional demand for MV switchgear.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

Ormazabal

