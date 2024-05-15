Red Pine Provides Update On Assay Results for Wawa Gold Project

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”), further to its press releases of May 1, 2024, May 6, 2024, and May 10, 2024 (the “Prior Press Releases”), provides an update on the Company’s investigations into the reporting inconsistencies in certain drill core assay results (“Assay Reporting Inconsistencies”) from the Wawa Gold Project.

Investigation of Assay Reporting Inconsistencies

The Company bifurcated its investigations into two periods: (i) the period from 2014, when it acquired the Wawa Gold Project, until 2019 (the “2014-2019 Period”); and (ii) the period from 2019 until the present day (the “2019-2024 Period”). In its press release of May 10, 2024, the Company reported on the 2014-2019 Period. The Company is now able to report on the Assay Reporting Inconsistencies for the 2019-2024 Period.

The Company can report that there were 382 Assay Reporting Inconsistencies out of a total of 60,000 assay results for the 2019-2024 Period, representing 95 intersections contained within 69 drill holes as follows:

AreaNumber of Intersections
Jubilee and Minto Shear not included in the current mineral resource43
Exploration targets in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear14
Exploration targets west of the Jubilee Shear17
Other exploration targets21
Total95


Based on the results of the investigation for the 2019-2024 Period, management believes that the following areas located within the Jubilee shear have been impacted due to the concentration of assay results that were manipulated in these areas:

  • The Surluga South Zone, which is a target of potential depth extension below the current Surluga resource. While it is expected that the Surluga South Zone’s potential contribution to the next mineral resource update will be reduced, the impact will ultimately be determined in the updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report; and
  • To a lesser extent, a reduction of the anticipated prospectivity of the Core Shack, located below the Jubilee shear in the footwall, and the Surluga North Vein Networks, located above the Jubilee shear in the hanging wall.

The previous conclusion that high-grade gold mineralization exists in the extensional vein networks and shear zones of the Wawa Gold Project remains unchanged. However, the intensity of that high-grade mineralization has been decreased by the corrected assay results. Further, the corrected assay results do not change the conclusion previously made that the mineralized system extends at depth in the Jubilee shear system and that mineralization exists in those down-dip extensions.

Attached to this press release as Schedule “A” is a table summarizing the restatement of previously publicly released assay results for the 2019-2024 Period.

The complete details on the drilling intercepts, including all the segments of the individual drillholes, as well as the attributes of the affected drillholes is available on the Company’s website at https://redpineexp.com/may-update-assay-appendix2 and on SEDAR+.

Updated National Instrument 43-101 Report

The Company is immediately proceeding with the completion of an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project. This update will include approximately 65,000 to 70,000 metres of additional drilling conducted since the current mineral resource estimate in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated June 21, 2023 (with a resource effective date of May 31, 2019) entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project”, which the Company believes will add to the mineral resource base and support additional drilling in the near-term.

Mr. Michael Michaud, who is scheduled to commence his role as President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine in July 2024, will, in the meantime, in his capacity as a director and member of the Company’s Technical Committee, assist in advancing the updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project and oversee continued exploration at the Wawa Gold Property.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at which Paul Martin, Red Pine’s Board Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Michaud, Red Pine’s incoming President & Chief Executive Officer, will present the findings set out in this press release.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

https://wildlaw-ca.zoom.us/j/81261529184 or dial 647 558 0588 in Canada and use meeting ID: 812 6152 9184. For numbers for those calling from outside Canada, see: https://wildlaw-ca.zoom.us/u/keyvCGw9Rx

A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.redpineexp.com immediately following the call.

Qualified Person

Jean-Francois Montreuil, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Red Pine and a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and/or approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol “RDEXF”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

Contact:

Paul Martin, Board Chair and Interim CEO, at (416) 364-7024 or pmartin@redpineexp.com.

Schedule “A”

Restatement of Composite Intersections for 2019 - 2024 Period



Hole #
From (m)

To (m)

Length*
(m)


Grade As
Previously
Reported
(Uncapped)
(g/t Au)

Grade As
Previously
Reported
(Capped)
(g/t Au)

Corrected
Grade
(Uncapped)
(g/t Au)

Corrected
Grade
(Capped)
(g/t Au)

Date of Original
Disclosure

Zone (name)

 
 
  
  
Jubilee Shear System 
Jubilee Shear - Surluga South Area 
SD-20-287457.46458.440.984.104.102.372.37May 12, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-20-289565.00572.017.015.175.172.202.20May 12, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-20-291546.45560.1213.672.072.071.441.44October 15, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-20-292507.78534.6126.831.631.630.890.89October 15, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-20-293553.44568.9115.473.383.381.951.95October 15, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-21-296A

623.66630.586.922.032.031.281.28August 12, 2020

Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area

 
636.24642.986.741.871.870.960.96 
SD-21-297A671.48684.8713.394.664.661.211.21August 12, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-21-298A661.65666.855.2025.7325.7314.8714.87September 20, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-21-302



614.15625.0110.864.314.310.680.68November 9, 2021



Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area



 
636.13638.602.475.985.984.684.68 
649.60653.704.1027.2223.512.362.36 
SD-21-312A640.69652.0711.388.008.001.781.78April 19, 2022Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
SD-23-455679.62687.477.855.615.614.884.88November 15, 2023Jubilee Shear - Surluga South area 
Jubilee Shear - Surluga North Area 
SD-16-43

65.7069.704.000.590.590.160.16February 7, 2017

Jubilee Shear - North

 
104.80122.0017.200.570.570.090.09 
SD-21-299226.40240.2513.851.151.150.920.92September 20, 2020Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area 
SD-21-308

257.45259.602.1518.2118.216.256.25January 21, 2022

Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area

 
283.58284.490.9118.1418.141.191.19 
SD-22-337334.79340.505.718.448.445.635.63May 16, 2022Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area 
SD-22-361377.00381.004.0011.0611.061.871.87September 6, 2022Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area 
SD-22-363404.56410.646.084.524.523.123.12September 6, 2022Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area 
SD-22-385325.70328.482.785.665.661.761.76September 6, 2022Jubilee Shear - Surluga North area 
Jubilee Shear - Gaps in the 2019 resource and verification of historical drilling 
SD-22-402275.98307.1031.120.660.660.650.65February 16, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-22-412280.94286.795.856.776.772.272.27May 11, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-22-414311.33321.8410.515.465.462.292.29February 23, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-23-442

293.15297.534.3860.8131.3415.6415.64September 14, 2023

Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource

 
308.36314.406.046.216.212.042.04 
SD-23-444294.10337.4543.351.621.620.720.72September 14, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-23-449334.76375.8541.091.651.650.820.82November 15, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-23-456242.70261.8419.144.744.743.083.08December 18, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-23-457235.15246.1010.959.579.232.402.40November 15, 2023Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
SD-23-461297.04303.996.952.072.071.491.49December 18, 2023Jubilee Shear - verification of historical drilling results 
SD-23-466338.30350.4511.606.636.631.531.53December 18, 2023Jubilee Shear - verification of historical drilling results 
SD-23-477294.41306.4612.0511.157.496.475.91January 30, 2024Jubilee Shear - Testing of gaps in 2019 resource 
Satellite shears below and above the Jubilee Shear  
SD-21-298A578.26579.541.289.959.957.547.54September 20, 2020Upper Jubilee Shear Zone 
SD-22-414337.54338.681.1470.9040.0012.5012.50February 23, 2023Lower Jubilee Shear 
SD-22-418370.49376.385.897.676.432.672.67May 11, 2023Lower Jubilee Shear 
SD-23-43417.0026.679.677.387.383.693.69July 11, 2023Lower Jubilee Shear 
Minto Mine Shear 
SD-21-298A320.20323.353.15109.3721.6934.6411.07September 20, 2020Minto Mine Shear 
SD-22-373161.15163.162.01160.2735.0059.4128.71July 14, 2022 September 1, 2022Minto Mine Shear 
SD-22-377

166.00167.001.001.831.830.130.13September 1, 2022

Minto Mine Shear

 
171.00174.893.8925.6514.812.672.67 
  
  
Exploration targets in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear 
Minto B Shear 
SD-18-256247.22252.775.553.723.723.033.03April 23, 2019Minto B Shear 
SD-22-404225.79236.4410.654.124.122.092.09February 16, 2023Minto B Shear 
SD-22-413249.51254.515.009.069.063.783.78March 28, 2023Minto B Shear 
SD-22-415

174.86175.861.0073.0035.0055.0035.00March 28, 2023

Minto B Shear

 
186.00199.0013.001.101.101.031.03 
SD-22-419247.45269.7921.683.082.931.041.04May 11, 2023Minto B Shear 
SD-23-462214.54236.5021.961.261.260.570.57December 18, 2023Minto B Shear 
SD-23-463255.18271.7216.541.291.290.580.58December 18, 2023Minto B Shear 
Sadowski Vein Network 
SD-21-297A85.9090.384.4813.9513.950.790.79August 12, 2020Sadowski 
SD-22-35016.5118.802.2952.1215.6931.6215.69September 6, 2022Sadowski 
Minto C Shear System 
SD-19-283146.24155.619.372.372.371.171.17November 21, 2019Minto C Shear System 
Surluga North Vein Network 
SD-16-4343.9452.908.962.002.000.530.53February 7, 2017Surluga North Vein Network 
SD-21-321219.79226.216.428.464.692.272.27April 19, 2022Surluga North Vein Network 
SD-22-396238.60265.3426.747.006.801.631.63January 6, 2023Surluga North Vein Network 
Exploration targets West of the Jubilee Shear 
Northern Hornblende Shear 
HS-15-2725.0033.108.102.962.960.140.14December 18, 2015Hornblende Shear 
HS-15-2825.9541.3015.351.251.250.750.75December 18, 2015Hornblende Shear 
HS15-29

147.00150.003.001.601.600.110.11December 18, 2015

Hornblende Shear

 
159.00174.0015.000.620.620.060.06 
HS-15-30149.77164.8315.061.041.040.050.05December 18, 2015Hornblende Shear 
HS-15-31347.50356.008.505.765.761.291.29December 18, 2015Hornblende Shear 
IRGS – North 
HS-15-301.5014.0012.501.791.790.110.11December 18, 2015IRGS - North 
HS-15-31178.50200.5022.001.011.010.200.20December 18, 2015IRGS - North 
SD-16-40

170.00177.507.500.970.970.430.43January 24, 2017

IRGS - North

 
222.00230.008.001.221.220.510.51 
IRGS – Centre 
SD-21-310313.44315.492.0513.9013.909.069.06March 30, 2022IRGS - Center 
SD-22-376113.86122.428.565.545.542.402.40December 1, 2022IRGS - Center 
SD-23-433260.68265.644.967.377.371.531.53July 11, 2023IRGS - Center 
Core Shack Vein Network 
SD-23-43014.1620.206.0414.6314.634.034.03June 13, 2023Core Shack Vn 
SD-22-446



102.71110.097.3810.8310.411.051.05September 21, 2023



Core Shack Vn



 
120.00123.703.705.335.332.352.35 
177.87181.613.741.421.421.361.36 
  
  
Undivided zones with indications of mineralization 
Vein Networks - Undivided 
SD-16-44



24.5725.300.7311.6111.611.261.26February 7, 2017



Vein Network



 
37.8038.801.007.077.072.652.65 
41.4342.851.426.936.936.416.41 
SD-17-8554.8063.238.431.441.441.321.32July 13, 2017Vein Network 
SD-17-94121.00122.001.005.065.063.623.62September 20, 2017Vein Network 
SD-17-10563.8264.690.874.544.543.113.11September 20, 2017Vein Network 
SD-17-117182.00183.001.0029.9029.9020.4020.40December 18, 2017Vein Network 
SD-17-131108.30111.323.0227.6727.6715.1715.17February 7, 2018Vein Network 
SD-18-189

107.00107.980.9816.8116.812.792.79April 12, 2018

Vein Network

 
125.58126.581.0015.5215.523.523.52 
SD-22-373

145.25146.501.2544.6335.00B.D.B.D.July 14, 2022 September 1, 2022

Vein Network

 
147.49148.501.0117.6817.683.373.37 
SD-22-379A66.8071.694.8910.186.702.642.64December 1, 2022Vein Network 
Shear Zones 
DG-17-5446.88 50.283.40 29.2723.45 2.82 2.82March 3, 2017Vein Network 
DG-17-5551.75 54.192.4442.2126.856.54 6.54March 3, 2017Vein Network 
DG-17-5662.86 66.00 3.1457.31 22.67 6.276.27March 3, 2017Vein Network 
DG-17-5667.7868.650.878.228.221.011.01March 3, 2017Vein Network 
DG-22-31776.6779.402.7311.4711.471.351.35March 16, 2022Nyman 
DG-22-32952.6853.681.0013.1413.145.155.15March 30, 2022  
JS-22-368183.10184.060.9685.7235.000.860.86September 6, 2022Jubilee Shear south of PH Fault 
Others 
HS-15-3081.5082.501.000.150.150.020.02December 18, 2015N/A 
*Intersections are presented over core length and are estimated to represent between 20 and 95 % true width depending on the intersected structure; Capping threshold at 80.00 g/t gold for the main segment of the Jubilee Shear, 40.00 g/t gold for the satellite segments of the Jubilee Shear and 35.00 g/t gold for the Minto Mine Shear and the extensional vein networks; B.D. = Below detection 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 