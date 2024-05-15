Global Flow Cytometry Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Agilent Technologies, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytek Biosciences, Danaher, Miltenyi Biotec, Sony Biotechnology and Standard Biotools

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry: Products, Technologies and Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for flow cytometry products is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2023 to $8.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2024 to 2029.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for flow cytometry, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers develop business and growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding flow cytometry products and services. The report estimates market data for 2023 (the base year) and forecasts values for 2024 through 2029. Segmentation is based on technology, product, application, end user and region.

Industry growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities in the flow cytometry market are discussed in detail. The report also provides information on the flow cytometry market's competitive landscape and emerging technologies. The latest news articles regarding new products, acquisitions and collaborations related to the flow cytometry market are covered in sufficient detail.

Report Scope

31 data tables and 37 additional tables

Analysis of the global markets for flow cytometry products, technologies and applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of patents and new developments in flow cytometry technology

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading market players: Agilent Technologies Inc. BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Cytek Biosciences Danaher Corp. Miltenyi Biotec Sony Biotechnology Inc. Standard Biotools Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages of Flow Cytometry

Applications of Flow Cytometry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advances in Flow Cytometry Tools and Techniques Rising Demand for Advanced Cell Analysis Solutions Expanding Clinical Applications Automation and Standardization Growing Demand in Cell Therapy Research and Manufacturing

Market Restraints High Cost of Instruments Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Market Trends High-Parameter Cytometry Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Cytometry Data Analysis



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Multi-Color Flow Cytometry

Spectral Flow Cytometry

Imaging Flow Cytometry

Mass Cytometry

Microfluidics-based Flow Cytometers

Recent Product Launches

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type Instruments Reagents, Consumables and Accessories Software and Services

Market Analysis by Technology Type Cell-Based Flow Cytometry Bead-Based Flow Cytometry Market Analysis by Application Research Applications Clinical Applications

Market Analysis by End User Academic and Other Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies and CROs Hospitals and Clinical Testing Labs Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Leaders in the Market

Research Flow Cytometry Market

Clinical Flow Cytometry Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ir6z2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.