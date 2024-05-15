Americas Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Market Analysis 2024-2030: Rise in Adoption of NACS, Policies & Plans, Mergers & Acquisitions, Technology Innovation

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Market: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A combination of both strong and sustained drive supply and demand policies is necessary for driving EV adoption. In Americas markets, governments have introduced supply regulations, such as fuel efficiency standards or sales mandates, hence have been clear increases in model availability, with vehicle manufacturers prioritizing those markets for the supply of EVs.

Scope

The deployment of EV charging infrastructure is the prerequisite for the spread of electric vehicles. This regional Americas report focuses on the market sizing of EVs and EV chargers in the US, and Canada mainly. The report delves deeply into the capacity, application, and customer segmentation of these countries, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of charging infrastructure. This understanding coupled with a focus on various factors like grants and incentives drives the EV policy in each country.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Policies & Incentives

E-Mobility targets and milestones

EVCI incentives of leading markets in the Americas

4. Market Sizing

Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5. Competitive Analysis

Market Shares

Top Suppliers

6. Market Trends

Rise in adoption of NACS, timeline

Policies, incentives & plans

Mergers & acquisitions

Technology innovation

