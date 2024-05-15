South America Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market Analysis Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, WEG, and EFACEC

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South America Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

As of 2023, the South American region accounted for 6.5% of the global MV AIS market and 4% of the global MV GIS market. The South America AIS primary market dominates the secondary market by 2:1, whereas the GIS market is dominated by the secondary distribution level.

Digitalization is not high on the agenda in the South American region, especially at the MV distribution level. Countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, and Colombia have started the integration of smart meters in their grid but at a very small scale.

Scope

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and Industry in the South America region. This service looks at these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs, and industrial customers.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically.

This service gives a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research in South America. Further segmentation by technology, voltage, and application is also possible should our clients require specific details.

Countries Covered:

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of South America

Products Mentioned:

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

Companies Featured

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens Energy

WEG

EFACEC

