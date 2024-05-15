Middle East & Africa Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market Report & Database 2024-2030 Featuring Alfanar, Siemens, Eaton, Elatec, ABB, Schneider Electric, RWW, and Efacec

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Air & Gas Insulated MV Switchgear Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

As of 2023, the MEA region accounted for 11% of the global MV AIS market and 14% of the global MV GIS market. MEA is a GIS-dominant market with the majority of market share coming from the secondary distribution level.

Digitalization is not high on the agenda in the MEA region, especially at the medium voltage distribution level. Saudi Arabia might be an exception, where SEC, the major distribution utility, plans to fully digitize its national control center, automate 100,000 MV switches, and install 25,000 smart meters by 2025.

Scope

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation, and Industry in the Middle East & Africa region. This service looks at these verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs, and industrial customers.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically.

This service gives a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research in Middle East & Africa. Further segmentation by technology, voltage, and application is also possible should our clients require specific details.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a strategic perspective with a regional dataset of the Middle East & Africa MV switchgear market, featuring separate broken-out data for three key countries.

Gauge the expected growth (CAGR) of MV switchgear markets until 2030, considering annual market and installed base, in terms of units, and revenue. Understand the key factors driving this growth.

Segment the MV switchgear market based on voltage buckets, spanning from 1 kV to <42 kV, and quantify the market size within the Generation, Utilities, and Industry verticals.

Explore various scenario forecasts, including High case, Base case, and Low case.

Identify crucial policies, regulations, and drivers shaping regional demand for MV switchgear.

Countries Covered:

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Products Mentioned:

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

AIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 1-12kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 12-17.5kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 17.5-24kV

GIS Primary/Secondary MV Switchgear 24-42kV

Companies Featured

Alfanar

Siemens

Eaton

Elatec

ABB

Schneider Electric

RWW

Efacec

