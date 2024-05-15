Global and US Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Hardware Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Hardware Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Charging availability is a critical enabling factor for electric fleet deployment, and the strategic roles of various charging speeds and types of chargers must be tailored for each location. The trends within the EVCI market vary across different applications and location types. This product includes state-specific market sizing, targets, incentives, and grants. It has a separate report on different applications and forecasts the EV charging market for different sublocations to provide stakeholders with an understanding of market development trends.
The additional report on US-deep dives also provides valuable insights into the current and future state of the EVCI market in these regions. According to analysis of the US EV chargers market, the top 15 states account for around 60-80% of all EV charging points in the country, making them a critical focus for industry players and policymakers. From California and Texas to New York and Florida, the report on the top 15 US states for EV chargers provides a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges facing companies operating in these markets.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with a comprehensive report on the entire hardware market covering 30 countries.
- Access country-specific data on Charging markets for various applications and charging capacities.
- Understand how different types of Electric Vehicles including Passenger EVs, e-trucks, e-buses, and eLCVs are driving the demand and impacting the electrification market around the globe.
- Identify key suppliers and manufacturers for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure using the insights provided and the important developments.
- Explore major incentives and grants and market shares of top AC/DC manufacturers across different geographies.
Scope:
- Market sizing in terms of units and revenue
- Market share
- Top 15 US states and their three charger families (AC, DC low power, DC high power)
- Supplier profiles
- EV Charging targets and incentives.
- Chargers Pricing
- Overview of 4 main applications (Residential, Workplace, Destination, en-route)
- Qualitative and Competitive Analysis
Products Mentioned:
- EV Chargers
- AC Chargers
- DC Chargers
Top 20 Suppliers ABB
- Alfen
- Alpitronic
- Blink Charging
- BTC Power
- Chargepoint
- Circontrol
- Clippercreek
- Delta
- Enel X Way
- EVBox
- FLO
- KEBA
- Kempower
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Starcharge
- Tesla
- Tritium
- Wallbox
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxvqut
