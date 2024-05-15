Novartis highlights pioneering innovation in CML with data from Scemblix® Phase III ASC4FIRST study in newly diagnosed patients at ASCO and EHA

Primary results of the Scemblix ® ASC4FIRST pivotal Phase III study in first-line Ph+ CML-CP supporting third US FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, to be detailed in the ASCO Press Program and the EHA Plenary Session





Basel, May 15, 2024 – Novartis will present data from more than 60 abstracts, including investigator-initiated trials at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Hybrid Congress. The primary results from ASC4FIRST, a pivotal Phase III study of Scemblix® (asciminib) versus standard of care tyrosine kinase inhibitors (imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib, and bosutinib) in newly diagnosed patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) will be shared at the ASCO official Press Program and at the EHA Plenary Session.

“Despite progress, people with CML continue to struggle to find treatment that is both efficacious and tolerable for them at diagnosis and beyond. We look forward to sharing the primary analysis from the pivotal Phase III ASC4FIRST trial, which builds on our over 20-year legacy to transform care for people diagnosed with CML,” said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology, Novartis. “With these promising data, a new analysis of the NATALEE trial in patients with node-negative early breast cancer and additional updates from our RLT portfolio, we further our efforts to reimagine medicine for those with cancer in partnership with the scientific community.”

Key highlights of data accepted by ASCO include:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Scemblix ASC4FIRST, a pivotal phase 3 study of asciminib (ASC) vs investigator-selected tyrosine kinase inhibitors (IS TKIs) in newly diagnosed patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML): Primary results



Abstract #LBA6500

Oral presentation

Friday, May 31

2:45 - 5:45pm CDT



Kisqali® (ribociclib)



Baseline (BL) characteristics and efficacy endpoints for patients (pts) with node-negative (N0) HR+/HER2− early breast cancer (EBC): NATALEE trial



Abstract #512

Rapid oral presentation

Friday, May 31

2:45 - 4:15pm CDT Kisqali



On-treatment (tx) dynamic circulating tumor DNA changes (∆ctDNA) associated with progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) of patients (pts) with HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer (ABC) in MONALEESA-3 (ML-3)



Abstract #1012

Clinical Science Symposium

Sunday, June 2

4:30 - 6:00pm CDT



Kisqali



Short-term risk of recurrence in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer (EBC) treated with endocrine therapy (ET) in randomized clinical trials (RCTs): A meta-analysis



Abstract #541

Poster presentation

Sunday, June 2

9:00am - 12:00pm CDT Kisqali Real-world (RW) risk recurrence among patients (pts) diagnosed with stage II-III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer (EBC) treated with endocrine therapy (ET) in the US

Abstract #e12533

Online publication



Pluvicto™ (INN: lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan / USAN: lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan)



Health-related quality of life and pain in a phase 3 study of [177Lu]Lu-PSMA-617 in taxane-naïve patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMAfore)



Abstract #5003

Oral presentation

Saturday, June 1

3:00 - 6:00pm CDT



Pluvicto Baseline ctDNA analyses and associations with outcomes in taxane-naive patients with mCRPC treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617 versus change of ARPI in PSMAfore



Abstract #5008

Oral presentation

Saturday, June 1

3:00 - 6:00pm CDT



Pluvicto Real-world clinical outcomes and economic burden of early discontinuation of taxane therapy among patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer



Abstract #e17043

Online publication



Pluvicto Patient characteristics, treatment patterns and early trends of lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan (177Lu-PSMA-617) use by US urologists and oncologists



Abstract #e17048

Online publication Lutathera® (INN: lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide / USAN: lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)



Safety and time to response of [177Lu]Lu-DOTATATE in patients with newly diagnosed advanced grade 2 and grade 3, well-differentiated gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors: Sub-analysis of the phase 3 randomized NETTER-2 study



Abstract #4131

Poster presentation

Saturday, June 1

1:30 - 4:30pm CDT





At the ASCO Annual Meeting, Novartis will also address health equity at the company’s booth on the meeting floor, with the More Than Just Words virtual reality experience. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in scenarios inspired by real-life microaggressions Black patients face due to bias in care, and explore resources co-created with leading multidisciplinary experts to help foster productive, nonbiased conversations about breast cancer risk, diagnosis, and care.

Key highlights of data accepted by EHA include:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Scemblix Asciminib (ASC) provides superior efficacy and excellent safety and tolerability vs tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in the pivotal ASC4FIRST study



Abstract #S103

Plenary oral presentation

Saturday, June 15

2:45 - 4:15pm CEST



Scemblix Asciminib (ASC) is well tolerated in pediatric patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP): interim pharmacokinetics and safety results from ASC4KIDS



Abstract #P1865

e-Poster presentation



Fabhalta® (iptacopan)



Effects of oral iptacopan monotherapy, including increased paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria red blood cell clone size, are sustained in anti-c5-treated patients with anemia: final APPLY-PNH data Abstract #P829

Poster presentation

Friday, June 14

9:00am CEST Fabhalta



Effects of oral iptacopan monotherapy, including increased paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria red blood cell clone size, are maintained in complement inhibitor-naïve patients: final APPOINT-PNH data







Abstract #P822

Poster presentation

Friday, June 14

9:00am CEST



Fabhalta



Patient experience of iptacopan in three clinical trials for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria



Abstract #P1918

e-Poster presentation

