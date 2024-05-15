Iceland Seafood International hf: Q1 2024 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its Interim Financial Statement for Q1 2024 after closing of markets on May 16th 2023. The same day at 4.30pm, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will be held at the company‘s premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic, participants to the online meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com. See link to the webcast below.

https://vimeo.com/event/4300742/embed/52802e8842/interaction