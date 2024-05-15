Cabeau Reveals the Evolution Cushion, an Innovative Solution to Seated Comfort

Evolution Cushion Blends Comfort, Ergonomics and Adjustability

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global travel comfort brand Cabeau today unveils Evolution Cushion, the inflatable, customizable solution for seated comfort wherever you need it most. Engineered with your comfort in mind, the Cabeau Evolution Cushion boasts an ergonomic design that aligns your spine, reduces pressure on your tailbone, and promotes good posture.

The Evolution Cushion is the solution to comfort while sitting for long periods of time or on hard and uncomfortable seats. The unique, inflatable core allows users to customize the firmness level for personalized support. Users can fine-tune the firmness level with a built-in inflation valve; a few short breaths quickly fills the cushion and a depress button allows for easy adjustment of firmness or to deflate completely for storage and taking on the go. This customizable support helps achieve the perfect balance of comfort and support for individual needs.

Research has shown the posterior region is the number one area for discomfort after five hours of travel. The Evolution Cushion is the solution. With a worldwide patent pending, the Evolution Cushion’s ergonomic design evenly distributes your weight to take tension off your tailbone and support your lower back and hips. This inflatable seat cushion features an anti-slip design to grip to any chair, making it perfect for the plane, office, train, outdoors, bus, stadium, and more. It has been vigorously tested to support up to 300 pounds of weight without leaking or deflating. The lightweight and compact travel case easily clips onto a purse, bag or belt loop or onto a backpack or luggage for travel.

The launch of the Evolution Cushion extends Cabeau's portfolio of products disrupting the travel industry and providing real solutions to travelers’ biggest pain points.

“The revolutionary Evolution Cushion has been designed to provide unparalleled comfort and support that can be stored for easy use on the go,” said David Sternlight, Founder and CEO of Cabeau. “The innovative blend of comfort and adjustability is a must-have for seated comfort wherever life takes you. By expanding our offerings, Cabeau continues to be synonymous with innovative comfort solutions to consumers everywhere.”

To purchase the Evolution Cushion for $29.99 and learn more, visit Cabeau.com .

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

