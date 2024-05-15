Michigan Thumbcoast Jellystone Park Makes a Splash with New Water Attractions for 2024

Note: A limited number of complimentary stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators.



PORT HURON, Mich., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in the heart of Michigan’s Thumbcoast will be delighting families this summer with a new multi-level splashpad and a pair of new two-story water slides. The popular family camping, glamping and RV resort also has added 30 new luxury cabins, upgraded all of its RV sites and introduced laser tag to its long list of activities.

Located five minutes north of the picturesque resort town of Port Sanilac, the Thumbcoast-North Port Huron Jellystone Park is less than two hours from Detroit and 90 minutes from the Greater Tri-Cities area. The largest Camp-Resort in the area, it offers more family attractions, activities and amenities than any other campground or RV park on the Thumbcoast.

Great Escapes RV Resorts bought the location in 2021 and began updating and expanding it, with the goal of creating a next generation family camping destination. Last year the Wibit floating water obstacle course was enlarged and a 13-foot high “mountain” was added. Designed for the bravest of the brave, there are only five other Wibits in the world where kids and adults can leap off the mountain into the water.

“If you haven’t been to the Thumbcoast Jellystone Park in a while or ever, you’re in for a real surprise,” said General Manager Eric Meyers. “Everything a family needs for a great vacation is right here. There are comfortable, new cabins to stay in and more to do than ever before.” Meyers added that the resort’s café, activities center and Ranger Station have been remodeled.

The new splashpad and water slides are expected to open in June. Meanwhile, guests can enjoy laser tag, which is new this year, mini golf, organized activities including arts and crafts, gem mining and a variety of sports. The private, 20-acre lake features a beach and is perfect for swimming and fishing.

Of course, bear sightings are common, with Yogi Bear, and his friends frequently interacting with guests. A full calendar of themed celebrations, such as Cocoa Carnival: A Decadent Celebration of Chocolate Bliss and Whiskers and Wags: A Pet-tacular Affair, add to the fun.

The 30 new luxury glamping cabins, which sleep up to eight, offer all the comforts of home, including air conditioning, private bathrooms, complete kitchens and hotel quality furnishings. With rates starting at $99 per night – which includes most attractions and activities – a Jellystone Park cabin stay is remarkably affordable.

RVers will appreciate that all sites have recently been upgraded to include full hook ups.

Visit www.northporthuronjellystone.com for information on special events, to check availability and make reservations.

The Thumbcoast Jellystone Park is offering a number of special promotions, making camping, glamping and RVing an even more affordable alternative to other types of vacations. Visit https://www.northporthuronjellystone.com/deals for details.

Day passes are available for local residents and visitors to the area. Buy them at the resort.

Address: 2353 North Lakeshore Rd., Carsonville, MI 48419

Web: https://www.northporthuronjellystone.com

Social media: @nphjellystone

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 14 resorts in 11 states, Houston-based Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that bring families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. All locations offer luxury cabins and premium RV sites, as well as an extensive array of water attractions and family oriented activities. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com.

