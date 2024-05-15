BitMart Lists BTAF, Bitcoin Trend and Forecast’s Native Token

Brisbane, Australia , May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian-based BTAFtoken.io, a popular utility DeFi token and payment gateway solution in the crypto industry, and BitMart, a global cryptocurrency exchange, are excited to announce the launch of its BTAF token on BitMart at 10am UTC today. BTAFtoken.io will be listing its token under the BTAF/USDT pairing. This marks a significant milestone for BTAFtoken.io.









The BTAF token is a digital token issued by https://BitcoinTAF.com, serving as a utility and governance token within their ecosystem. Built on the BNB Chain, it facilitates secure and efficient transactions, incentivizes user participation, as well as subscription access. In the future, holders will be able to engage in platform governance decisions.

In addition, the BTAF token is linked to the Al algorithm utilized in https://BitcoinTAF.com to predict Bitcoin's value and forecast. The BTAF Al component mirrors the price trend of other major cryptos and takes a lead position in the market.

As BTAFtoken.io prepares to debut its token on the BitMart exchange, crypto enthusiasts worldwide are invited to join its vibrant community and participate in the next evolutionary chapter of this utility DeFi digital project.

For media inquiries, please contact:

The BTAF token team

BTAFtoken.io

BTAFtoken@bitcointaf.com



Follow Us:

Website: BTAFtoken.io

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/btaftoken



BitMart Exchange

marketing@bitmart.com





