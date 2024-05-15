New Evidence on a Famous Triple Murder Exposes a Dark Legacy of Racism

Charleston, SC, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DruAnne Carpenter Earll was given an unexpected phone call one day, which led to a deep dive into her family’s history. As it turned out, her grandfather had been involved in a triple murder cover-up back in the late 1930s.

The legendary case of W. D. Lyons is well-known by historians. Lyons was a Black sharecropper who was accused of three killings and arson, then later beaten by police and forced to confess. A lawyer from the NAACP in New York, Thurgood Marshall, pursued the case. Marshall defended Lyons, helping him achieve parole in 1961 and later to receive a pardon—but not before Lyons had suffered part of a prison sentence.

The great revelation in this case, however, came when a journalist contacted Carpenter-Earll regarding her grandfather, bringing to light new evidence that he was likely the true murderer. Carpenter-Earll shares this evidence, along with her own reactions to her family history, in her new book, Absolute Truth Will Set Us Free!

Absolute Truth Will Set Us Free! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Dru Carpenter Earll grew up in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where she raised Scottish Highlanders and came to know scorpions, horny toads, and rattlesnakes. She has had a rich and exciting life that has carried her to form deep ties and memories across the entire United States. As a gay woman with Asperger’s Syndrome, she is passionate about telling stories that advocate for those who feel marginalized by society.

Media Contact:

DruAnne (Dru) Carpenter Earll, M.Ed., Ed.S.

Email: druearll55@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, DruAnne (Dru) Carpenter Earll, M.Ed., Ed.S.

Attachment