North America HVDC Market Analysis to 2030 Featuring GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, and Siemens Energy

The HVDC market in North America, accounting for 13% of global capacity, is set for substantial growth, propelled by a surge in offshore wind projects and statewide transmission expansion.

The United States, at the forefront of the region, aligns its ambitious carbon-neutral and clean energy goals with a significant demand for HVDC. European manufacturers currently dominate the market, supported by the region's commitment to renewable energy integration, grid modernization, and cross-border power exchange. As HVDC deployment increases in the region, both VSC and LCC technologies are expected to play pivotal roles. Particularly, VSC is gaining traction in offshore wind projects along the eastern coast of the USA.

Report Scope

Market Sizing (The market sizing will be based on the scenarios):

North America's total available market for both LCC and VSC from 2023 to 2030 for HVDC through two lenses i.e., capacity additions (MW) and revenue ($ Million) segmented into key regions.

USA's total available market for both LCC and VSC from 2023 to 2030 for HVDC through two lenses i.e., capacity additions (MW) and revenue ($ Million) segmented into key regions.

Rest of North America's total available market for both LCC and VSC from 2023 to 2030 for HVDC through two lenses i.e., capacity additions (MW) and revenue ($ Million) segmented into key regions.

Company Profiles: Information on company profiles of top suppliers, their offered products, and recent developments are included in the report to get a holistic view of the companies.

Competitive Analysis: Split of OEM's market share for the last 5 years (2019 to 2023) in the North America market has been reported in this section. These market shares are further segmented into sub-technologies of HVDC (LCC & VSC).

Key Market Trends: Key technology trends and drivers for market growth are included in this report.

Companies Featured

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

