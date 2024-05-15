Europe HVDC Market Analysis to 2030 Featuring GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, and Siemens Energy with Focus on UK, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, & France

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe HVDC Market Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HVDC technology landscape is experiencing rapid evolution in Europe. HVDC-VSC is projected to maintain its dominance in the European market, driven by the growing demand for offshore wind development and cross-border electricity interconnection. HVDCLCC will continue to address specific requirements in select regions.

Key markets for HVDC-VSC technology include the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, positioning these countries as leaders in Europe. The year 2025 is anticipated to witness peak demand for HVDC-VSC technology, with a significant focus on offshore wind expansion in the German and Dutch North Sea regions.

This growth underscores the pivotal role of HVDC technology in facilitating efficient electricity trade and supporting renewable energy initiatives in the evolving energy landscape. The Government initiatives promoting clean energy and advancements in HVDC technology further contribute to the market expansion.

Report Scope

Market analysis of Europe's HVDC market for both HVDC LCC and VSC, including market size in terms of capacity additions (MW) and key trends.

Market analysis of key markets in Europe including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and France for HVDC LCC and VSC, including capacity additions (MW) and market trends.

Market Sizing of Europe's HVDC market for both LCC and VSC from 2023 to 2030 in terms of capacity additions (MW).

Company Profiles: Information on company profiles of top suppliers, their offered products, and recent developments are included in the report to get a holistic view of the companies.

Competitive Analysis: Split of OEM's market share for the last 5 years (2019 to 2023) in the European market has been reported in this section. These market shares are further segmented into sub-technologies of HVDC (LCC & VSC).

Key Market Trends: Key technology trends and drivers for market growth are included in this report.

Countries Covered:

UK

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

France

Rest of Europe

Technologies Mentioned:

Line Commutated Converter (LCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Companies Featured

GE Vernova

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

