North America Activated Carbon Market Analysis Report 2024, Featuring CarbPure Technologies, Cabot, Oxbow Activated Carbon, Carbon Activated, CarbUSA, Kleen Industrial Services and Jaxon Filteration

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Granular, Powdered), By Form (Liquid, Gas), By End-use (Water Treatment, Air Purification), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America activated carbon market size is estimated to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the effectiveness of activated carbon in removing a wide variety of impurities.

The efficiency of the carbon black is dependent upon its surface area. Generally, a larger internal surface area results in more efficiency of the activated carbon product. This surface area is dependent on the number of pores present on the surface; the higher the number of pores larger the surface area. Activated carbon is used on a wide scale for water treatment. Industrial and municipal wastewater contains many impurities and water treatment aims at eliminating the impurities and restoring the natural quality of water. The product plays a key role in the removal of difficult impurities from water, such as pharmaceutical micro pollutants and colorants.



There has been a rise in air and water pollution levels across the globe in the recent past. The industrial sector is a key contributor to these rising levels. This trend has forced the governments to adopt strict regulations pertaining to the treatment of wastewater as well as flue gas treatment. These regulations are favoring the product demand as it shows significant efficiency in terms of both organic as well as inorganic particulate removal.

North America is characterized by the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to air and water pollution, thus prompting a demand rise for the product. In addition, government regulatory agencies have suggested the usage of activated carbon for impurity removal. All these factors have benefitted the market in the region over the past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



North America Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the powdered segment dominated the global market due to unique pore structure of powdered products

The gas-phase application segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising demand from air purification application

Water treatment dominated the end-use segment, in terms of volume as well as revenue, owing to the growing water scarcity problems in the region

Air purification was the second-largest end-use segment and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% owing to the increasing health concerns regarding respiratory diseases

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $990.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1270 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. North America Activated Carbon Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Vendor Matrix

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. North America Activated Carbon Market Analysis Tools

3.7. Economic Mega Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Activated Carbon Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. North America Activated Carbon Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million, Kilotons)

4.3. Powdered activated carbon

4.4. Granular activated carbon

4.5. Other activated carbon products



Chapter 5. North America Activated Carbon Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. North America Activated Carbon Market: Form Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million, Kilotons)

5.3. Liquid phase

5.4. Gas phase



Chapter 6. North America Activated Carbon Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. North America Activated Carbon Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million, Kilotons)

6.3. Water treatment

6.4. Food and beverage processing

6.5. Pharmaceutical & medical

6.6. Automotive

6.7. Air purification

6.8. Others



Chapter 7. North America Activated Carbon Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

CarbPure Technologies

Cabot Corporation

Carbo Tech AC GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Carbon Activated Corporation

CarbUSA

California Carbon Co., Inc

Kleen Industrial Services

Jaxon Filteration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4kin7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.