North America HV Switchgear Market Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring Hitachi Energy, JST Power Equipment, MEPPI, Hyundai, General Electric, Hyosung, and Siemens Energy

According to DOE, the USA needs to expand its electricity transmission systems by 60% by 2030 "and to triple current capacity by 2050". Huge investments in electricity infrastructure are planned to enable renewable energy plant integration and meet high electricity demand.
Scope
The analysis of the HV Switchgear market in North America (NAM) concentrates on three application sectors: Distribution, Generation, and Industry. It delves deeply into each of these sectors, examining market trends and growth drivers by scrutinizing the deployment strategies of Transmission System Operators/Regional Transmission Organizations (TSOs/RTOs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and industrial clients.
The analyst's high voltage switchgear topic aims to cover the HV switchgear market to enable the key players in the value chain to have a detailed understanding of the market landscape. By conducting in-depth market research on the topic, the analyst's goal is to help its customers understand the current and future demand for high-voltage switchgear and the industry's competitive landscape.
The research aims to help explore the high-voltage switchgear market so stakeholders can align their product and market strategy to address this billion-dollar market and capture the maximum benefit.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Region Overview
2. Global Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Market Outlook by Units
- AIS
- GIS
- Market Outlook by Revenue
- AIS
- GIS
- Global Driving Factors
- Equipment Standards
3. Market Sizing
- By Metric
- Units
- Revenue (M USD)
- By Country
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- By Category
- Annual Market
- By Equipment
- AIS
- Circuit Breaker
- Earthing & Disconnect Switch
- Instrument Transformer (CT/VT)
- Surge Arrestor
- GIS
- Bay
- AIS
- By Vertical
- Generation
- Industry
- Utility/Transmission
- By Scenario
- High Case
- Base Case
- Low Case
- By Voltage level
- 42-150 kV
- 150-250 kV
- 250-420 kV
- >420 kV
4. Competitive Analysis
- Market Shares
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- Suppliers Profile
- Hitachi Energy
- JST Power Equipment
- MEPPI
- Hyundai
- General Electric (GE)
- Hyosung
- Siemens Energy
