North America HV Switchgear Market Report and Database 2024-2030 Featuring Hitachi Energy, JST Power Equipment, MEPPI, Hyundai, General Electric, Hyosung, and Siemens Energy

According to DOE, the USA needs to expand its electricity transmission systems by 60% by 2030 "and to triple current capacity by 2050". Huge investments in electricity infrastructure are planned to enable renewable energy plant integration and meet high electricity demand.

Scope

The analysis of the HV Switchgear market in North America (NAM) concentrates on three application sectors: Distribution, Generation, and Industry. It delves deeply into each of these sectors, examining market trends and growth drivers by scrutinizing the deployment strategies of Transmission System Operators/Regional Transmission Organizations (TSOs/RTOs), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and industrial clients.

The analyst's high voltage switchgear topic aims to cover the HV switchgear market to enable the key players in the value chain to have a detailed understanding of the market landscape. By conducting in-depth market research on the topic, the analyst's goal is to help its customers understand the current and future demand for high-voltage switchgear and the industry's competitive landscape.

The research aims to help explore the high-voltage switchgear market so stakeholders can align their product and market strategy to address this billion-dollar market and capture the maximum benefit.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Region Overview

2. Global Market Overview

Executive Summary

Market Outlook by Units AIS GIS

Market Outlook by Revenue AIS GIS

Global Driving Factors

Equipment Standards

3. Market Sizing

By Metric Units Revenue (M USD)

By Country USA Canada Mexico

By Category Annual Market

By Equipment AIS Circuit Breaker Earthing & Disconnect Switch Instrument Transformer (CT/VT) Surge Arrestor GIS Bay

By Vertical Generation Industry Utility/Transmission

By Scenario High Case Base Case Low Case

By Voltage level 42-150 kV 150-250 kV 250-420 kV >420 kV



4. Competitive Analysis

Market Shares North America USA Canada Mexico

Suppliers Profile Hitachi Energy JST Power Equipment MEPPI Hyundai General Electric (GE) Hyosung Siemens Energy



