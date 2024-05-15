Global Insulation Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M, Owens Corning, Recticel, Kingspan, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing, Byucksan and Bridgestone

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulation Market Report by Material Type, Function, Form, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulation market size reached US$ 56.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 85.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2032.



The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects.



Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers.

Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global insulation market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2024-2032.

The report has categorized the market based on material type, function, form and end use industry.



Breakup by Material Type:

Polystyrene

Mineral Wool

Glass Wool

Polyurethane

Calcium Silicate

Others

Breakup by Function:

Thermal

Acoustic

Electric

Others

Breakup by Form:

Blanket

Foam

Board

Pipe

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Non-Residential

Residential

Industrial & Plant Equipment

HVAC Equipment

Appliances

Transport Equipment

Others

Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M Company, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, Recticel, Kingspan Group, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes, Byucksan Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global insulation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the global insulation market growth?

What are the global insulation market drivers?

What are the key industry trends in the global insulation market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global insulation market?

What is the global insulation market breakup by material type?

What is the global insulation market breakup by function?

What is the global insulation market breakup by end use industry?

What are the major regions in the global insulation market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global insulation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $56.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $85.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polystyrene

6.2 Mineral Wool

6.3 Glass Wool

6.4 Polyurethane

6.5 Calcium Silicate

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Thermal

7.2 Acoustic

7.3 Electric

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Blanket

8.2 Foam

8.3 Board

8.4 Pipe

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Non-Residential

9.2 Residential

9.3 Industrial & Plant Equipment

9.4 HVAC Equipment

9.5 Appliances

9.6 Transport Equipment

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

GAF

Knauf Insulation

Johns Manville

3M Company

Owens Corning

Saint Gobain

Recticel

Kingspan Group

URSA

Rockwool Group

Atlas Roofing Corporation

BASF Polyurethanes

Byucksan

Bridgestone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rb2zq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.