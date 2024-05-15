Global Insulation Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M, Owens Corning, Recticel, Kingspan, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing, Byucksan and Bridgestone

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulation Market Report by Material Type, Function, Form, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insulation market size reached US$ 56.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 85.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during 2023-2032.
The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects.
Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers.
Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global insulation market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2024-2032.
The report has categorized the market based on material type, function, form and end use industry.
Breakup by Material Type:
- Polystyrene
- Mineral Wool
- Glass Wool
- Polyurethane
- Calcium Silicate
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Thermal
- Acoustic
- Electric
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Blanket
- Foam
- Board
- Pipe
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Non-Residential
- Residential
- Industrial & Plant Equipment
- HVAC Equipment
- Appliances
- Transport Equipment
- Others
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GAF, Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, 3M Company, Owens Corning, Saint Gobain, Recticel, Kingspan Group, URSA, Rockwool Group, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF Polyurethanes, Byucksan Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, etc.
This report provides a deep insight into the global insulation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What is the global insulation market growth?
- What are the global insulation market drivers?
- What are the key industry trends in the global insulation market?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global insulation market?
- What is the global insulation market breakup by material type?
- What is the global insulation market breakup by function?
- What is the global insulation market breakup by end use industry?
- What are the major regions in the global insulation market?
- Who are the key companies/players in the global insulation market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$56.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$85.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Insulation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Polystyrene
6.2 Mineral Wool
6.3 Glass Wool
6.4 Polyurethane
6.5 Calcium Silicate
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Function
7.1 Thermal
7.2 Acoustic
7.3 Electric
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Form
8.1 Blanket
8.2 Foam
8.3 Board
8.4 Pipe
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Non-Residential
9.2 Residential
9.3 Industrial & Plant Equipment
9.4 HVAC Equipment
9.5 Appliances
9.6 Transport Equipment
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- GAF
- Knauf Insulation
- Johns Manville
- 3M Company
- Owens Corning
- Saint Gobain
- Recticel
- Kingspan Group
- URSA
- Rockwool Group
- Atlas Roofing Corporation
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Byucksan
- Bridgestone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rb2zq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.