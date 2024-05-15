Notice Regarding Webinar on the Progress of the Developing Project

UAB "Orkela," legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, as amended by first supplement dated 24 November 2024.

In accordance with our commitment to transparency and effective communication with our valued Bondholders, we hereby issue an official notice regarding an upcoming webinar dedicated to the discussion of St. Jacobs Project development progress.

Date: 22 May, 2024

Time: 10:00

Duration: up to 2 hours

Platform: MS Teams

Meeting ID: 325 818 457 402

Passcode: UcbNsX

Meeting link

The purpose of this webinar is to provide a comprehensive update on the status of the St. Jacobs project, including but not limited to, project milestones achieved, current situational analysis, and future projections. This session aims to facilitate an open dialogue and ensure that Bondholders are well-informed about the progress and performance of their investments.



At the end of the meeting, Bondholders will have the opportunity to ask questions related to the Issuer and St. Jacobs project.





General Manager of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pocienė

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt