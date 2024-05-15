Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Software Market Report + Database 2024-2030

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Software Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides country-specific market sizing of essential software features for different applications and charging capacities in terms of units, revenue, and quantitative analysis.

The deployment of EV charging infrastructure is the prerequisite for the spread of electric vehicles. This EVCI research service focuses on several aspects that encompass the market sizing of EV chargers in 24 countries and five regions. The research looks at each of the verticals in-depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors propelling the deployment strategies of charging infrastructure. This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of various factors like grants and incentives driving the EV policy in each country, ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all market aspects, both technically and strategically.

The software for EV charging began to locate stations and process payments. Still, today, it has evolved and provides features like remote management, energy management, grid and utility interaction, and countless transactions and data flows. As more EVs hit the road, the industry's software ecosystem will connect everything - vehicle, charging point, e-mobility service provider (EMSP), Charge Point Operator, Roaming platforms, and real-time energy use and production data systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing for Software Market

Number of charging points by features Payment and Billing Remote Management Tariff Management User Authentication APIs User/Fleet Management Load Management Demand Response V2G Roaming

EVCI Revenue by application type (residential, workplace, destination, en-route)

2. Report

Definitions

Executive Summary

EVCI Software Market Policies & Incentives Targets and Milestones

Market Sizing Smart Chargers Market Outlook EVCI Software Market EVCI Software Market Revenue - Regions EVCI Software Features - Regions



