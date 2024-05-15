Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid Modernization & Flexibility Technology Leaderboard, 2024: Analysis of HVDC, GET, BESS, DERMS, AI in Power Grid, Substation Automation, and Smart Meters in China, US, and EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the global grid technology landscape, covering investments, supply chain dynamics, integration challenges, maturity standards, policy landscapes, and an evaluation of technology suppliers. It includes in-depth analyses of these key facets, providing a strategic roadmap for informed decision-making in the dynamic field of grid technologies during the energy transition.

Due to concerns about climate change and goals to achieve sustainability, the energy transition has gained significant traction in recent years. Subsequently, there has been a rise of numerous solutions to this problem; grid technologies. However, due to additional variables coming from regulatory, financial, and technical perspectives, the question becomes which solution will be applied where and why. The Grid Modernization & Flexibility Technology Leaderboard report meticulously explores the foundational components driving the adoption of grid technologies.

With a dedicated focus on detailed analyses, the report navigates market trends and growth factors shaping deployment strategies in the grid technology sector. This comprehensive exploration is complemented by insights into various factors, including regulatory frameworks and financial incentives, ensuring a thorough analysis covering both technical and strategic aspects of the market.

Moreover, mirroring the report's distinctive approach in providing a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market accessibility research, stakeholders are presented with a holistic comparison. As a whole, this report presents a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing grid technology penetration, empowering strategic decision-making in the intricate landscape of the energy transition.

Key Topics Covered:

Background

Product Introduction

Summary

Grid Flexibility Summary for China

Grid Flexibility Summary for US

Grid Flexibility Summary for EU

Grid Modernization Summary for China

Grid Modernization Summary for the US

Grid Modernization Summary for EU

Definitions & Categorizations

Scope

Methodology

Scenarios Boundary Conditions

Boundary Conditions - China

Boundary Conditions - US

Boundary Conditions - EU

Technology Affinity Grid Flexibility

Technology Affinity - China

Technology Affinity - US

Technology Affinity - EU

Technology Affinity Grid Modernization

Technology Affinity - China

Technology Affinity - US

Technology Affinity - EU

Market Sizing

Market Size Grid Flexibility - China

Market Size Grid Flexibility - US

Market Size Grid Flexibility - EU

Market Size Grid Modernization - China

Market Size Grid Modernization - US

Market Size Grid Modernization - EU

Supplier Benchmarking

Supplier Profiles Grid Flexibility

Supplier Profiles Grid Modernization

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Flexibility - China

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Flexibility - US

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Flexibility - EU

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Modernization - China

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Modernization - US

Supplier Leaderboard Grid Modernization - EU

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcngvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.