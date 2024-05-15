Skout’s Honor’s New Oral Care Line Wins at Pet Specialty

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor , the environmentally and socially-conscious company known for its life-changing pet essentials in multiple product categories, today announced that its new Oral Care line (launched in January earlier this year) has already succeeded in claiming significant space on pet specialty retail shelves everywhere.

Skout’s Honor’s Oral Care is unique in its superior technology, which is clinically proven to help break down and prevent the formation of tartar on pets’ teeth and freshen breath fast. Tartar, which is the primary cause of dental disease in pets, can lead to significant dollars and stress associated with invasive and costly Veterinary dental procedures.

Perhaps even more powerful than the clear technology benefits, Skout’s Honor’s solid customer loyalty is already proving to succeed at drawing in pet parents to purchase a new set of products from a brand they already love and trust. Early retail adopters who have put the products inline include Petco (US and Mexico) and Petsmart, Pet Supermarket and thousands of independent pet specialty chains and individual stores across the US and Canada.

“We’re ecstatic about the immediate interest and quick adoption of this new product line – this is a category that was long overdue for a revamp and we’re already seeing a very positive response from our retail partners and the pet parents who shop their stores,” said Jenny Gilcrest, SVP Customer Development at Skout’s Honor. “The combination of Skout’s technology and brand power, along with an increasing desire from consumers to find convenient and effective ways to develop healthier daily routines for their pets, sets us apart to win big in the dental/oral care aisle.”

Skout’s Honor Oral Care Line for Pets includes:

Oral Care Water Additives (32oz) - $24.99 MSRP VOHC-accepted for tartar control Convenient alternative to brushing. Promotes daily oral hygiene and supports overall pet health Simply add to water bowl daily, to break down and prevent plaque and tartar build up Available in two options: Peanut Butter & Bacon and Fresh & Flavorless

(32oz) - $24.99 MSRP Oral Gel - Peanut Butter & Bacon (4oz) - $16.99 MSRP Convenient alternative to brushing with toothpaste Easy-to-apply tip for coating teeth and gums Flavor that dogs love!

(4oz) - $16.99 MSRP Advanced Dental Drops (4oz) - $19.99 MSRP Convenient alternative to brushing with toothpaste For targeting specific “problem areas” with stains & tartar buildup Spray-free pump, so will not startle sensitive pets Flavorless, odorless - dog & cat friendly

(4oz) - $19.99 MSRP Pet Dental Wipes (50ct) - $17.99 MSRP Convenient alternative to brushing with toothpaste Quick and easy way to remove plaque, prevent tartar and freshen breath Plant-based, biodegradable fibers Flavorless, odorless

(50ct) - $17.99 MSRP

Interested in carrying Skout’s Honor’s new Oral Care line?

Contact: sales@skoutshonor.com for distribution and direct sales opportunities. Skout’s Honor is distributed in the US and worldwide including Canada, Mexico, Panama, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Chile.

About Skout's Honor

Skout's Honor is an award-winning, environmentally and socially conscious company that is known for making life-changing pet essentials. Product categories include Oral Care, Plant-Powered Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive Training Aids and Nature-based Flea + Tick Solutions. Founded in California in 2015, Skout’s Honor changes what people expect from a pet product by providing innovative solutions to everyday problems that dramatically improve the quality of life for pets and their people. The Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a Bottle, Feed an Animal) program enables customers to donate a day’s worth of food to an animal in need with every product sold. To date, more than 20 million meals have been donated. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

Media Contact:

Jenny Gilcrest

SVP Skout’s Honor

jenny@skoutshonor.com