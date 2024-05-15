UK E-Learning Market Report 2024, Featuring City and Guilds, D2L, First Media Solutions, John Wiley, Learning Pool, McGraw Hill, Pearson, SAP and Skillsoft Corp.

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-learning Market in UK 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK e-learning market is anticipated to experience notable growth over the next five years. With a forecasted USD 12.94 billion expansion and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.38% from 2023 through 2028, the sector is gearing up for a transformative phase.

The market's growth can largely be tied to increased acceptance of enhancements in the learning process within the academic sector. Moreover, advancements in e-learning authoring tools are resulting in more cost-effective content development, providing another impetus for growth.

Additionally, significant savings on infrastructural costs along with other overheads when embracing e-learning solutions are fuelling the expansion of the industry.

Segmentation Insights



The expert analysis segments the UK e-learning market by end-user, product, and deployment. Key sectors include K12, higher education, and corporate. Products are divided between packaged content and solutions. Deployment options are categorized as on-premises and cloud-based systems, offering institutions and businesses flexible ways to integrate e-learning into their environments.

Future Market Influences



Strategic market research identifies the growing adoption of microlearning as a critical factor for the market's growth trajectory. This approach, which breaks down content into small, manageable units, is becoming increasingly popular for its effectiveness and convenience. Another area destined to shape the market's future is the rise in cloud computing solutions within the academic sector and ongoing advancements attributable to Industry 4.0.

Vendor Landscape and Competitive Analysis



The e-learning market in the UK is not only evolving but also competitive, encompassing a diverse group of vendors and service providers. Leading market stakeholders are dedicating resources to innovative solutions that cater to the bespoke needs of educational institutions and corporations. The report offers a macroscopic as well as a granular view of the market, providing a multifaceted analysis of various influences shaping market dynamics.

Furthermore, it outlines key market challenges alongside opportunities, equipping businesses with the insights necessary to develop informed strategies that align with upcoming market developments.

The e-learning market in UK is segmented as below:



By End-user

K12

Higher education

Corporate

By Product

Packaged content

Solutions

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Companies Profiled:

Adobe

City and Guilds Group

Cornerstone

D2L Corp.

Day One Technologies

First Media Solutions

John Wiley and Sons

Learning Pool

Learning Technologies Group

Looop Online

McGraw Hill

NETEX Knowledge Factory

Pearson

SAP

Semcon

Skillsoft Corp.

Sponge Group Holdings Ltd.

Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

WillowDNA

JPMorgan Chase

