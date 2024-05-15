Composite Doors and Windows Global Business Report 2024: As Demand Rises for Hygienic Doors & Windows, Composite Materials Hold an Edge

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Doors and Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Composite Doors and Windows Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Composite Doors and Windows estimated at US$949.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Fiber Reinforced Plastics Material, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wood Plastic Composites Material segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Composite Doors and Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 5.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Myriad Benefits of Composite Materials Fuel Use in Doors and Windows
- The Rise of Composite Doors
- Composite Doors Emerge as the Door of Choice for Residential Properties
- Panoramic View of Trends Associated With Composite Front Doors
- Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products: A Strong Growth Driver
- Composites Find Growing Use in Green Buildings
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical
- Robust Gains for Composite Windows & Doors Market across Residential & Non-Residential Construction Sectors
- Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems
- Market to Benefit from the Rise of E-Commerce and Resultant Boom in Warehouse Construction
- Rising Popularity of Fiberglass Doors
- The Many Advantages of Fiberglass Composite Doors Spur Adoption
- Exceptional Features and Benefits of Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Drive Usage in Windows and Doors
- WPC Doors: Green Attributes to Fuel Market Growth
- As Demand Rises for Hygienic Doors & Windows, Composite Materials Hold an Edge
- Trends in the Doors & Windows Industry to Influence Market Demand
- Advancements in Fenestration Technology Locks-in Demand
- Comparing Vinyl vs Wood vs Metal vs Composite Windows and Patio Doors
- Expensive Nature & Low Awareness of Composites: Key Hurdles to Growth
- Wood and Metal: Widely Used Competitive Materials Present Challenges
- Composite Doors vs. uPVC Doors
- Demographic Trends Add Strength to Construction Spending, Drives Opportunities for Composite Windows and Doors
- Population Growth
- Rapid Urbanization
- Expanding Middle Class Segment
- Rising Standards of Living
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|526
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$949.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1600 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The report profiles 78 key players. A selection of competitors includes:
- Hardy Smith Designs Private Limited
- Andersen Corporation
- ASSA ABLOY
- Dortek Limited
- Deceuninck
- LG Hausys, Ltd.
- Chase Doors, Inc.
- Beautex Industries Pvt Ltd.
- JELD-WEN Glass Australia
- ECOSTE
- Epwin Group
- Curries
- Euramax Solutions
- IG Doors Ltd.
- E3 Extrusion, Inc.
