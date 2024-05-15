Kombucha Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Forecast to 2029 - Expansion Driven by Organic Product Preference and Health Awareness

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kombucha Market by Product Type (Hard, Conventional), Type (Natural, Flavored), Nature (Organic, Inorganic), Packaging (Bottle, Can), Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kombucha market is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Growing consumer preference toward organic products will lead to drive the demand for kombucha drinks. Furthermore, growing awareness of the health benefits associated with kombucha increases the growth of the kombucha market.







Kombucha contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols and vitamins C and E, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body. These antioxidants may contribute to overall health and protection against chronic diseases. The organic acids produced during kombucha fermentation, such as acetic acid and gluconic acid, may support detoxification processes in the body by aiding liver function and promoting the elimination of toxins. Kombucha contains vitamins and minerals that support immune function, such as vitamin C and zinc. Additionally, the probiotics in kombucha may help modulate the immune system and enhance immune response.

In 2023, conventional type stood as the major segment within the product type segment of the kombucha market.



Conventional kombucha drinks are favored for their potential health benefits, appealing to consumers seeking natural and functional beverage options. These beverages offer a variety of advantages, including their rich probiotic content, which supports gut health by maintaining a healthy balance of microorganisms and aiding digestion. Additionally, the organic acids in kombucha can improve digestive wellness, alleviating symptoms like bloating and indigestion. With its array of vitamins and antioxidants, kombucha also provides immune support, helping to strengthen the body's defenses against illness. Furthermore, the detoxifying properties of kombucha, attributed to organic acids like acetic acid and gluconic acid, promote liver health and aid in the elimination of toxins.



Within the packaging type segment, the can segment to grow at highest rate.



The shift towards packaging kombucha drinks in cans is gaining momentum for several reasons, mirroring a broader trend in the beverage sector. Primarily, cans provide superior protection against light and oxygen exposure, surpassing other packaging options like glass bottles. This safeguarding capability ensures the retention of the nuanced flavor profiles and beneficial live cultures found in kombucha, delivering a consistently fresh product to consumers.



Additionally, cans offer the advantages of being lightweight and portable, catering to the demand for convenient consumption, especially for on-the-go and outdoor activities. Furthermore, their high recyclability and lower carbon footprint compared to alternative packaging materials align with the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-conscious products. With the growing awareness of environmental issues and the rising popularity of canned beverages, the trend towards utilizing cans for packaging kombucha is anticipated to continue expanding in the foreseeable future.



The kombucha market in Europe is anticipated to maintain consistent growth throughout the forecast period.



In Europe, there is a growing trend towards health and wellness, with consumers increasingly seeking out natural and functional beverages like kombucha. The European market is witnessing a rise in environmentally conscious consumerism, with growing concerns about sustainability and eco-friendliness. With its natural fermentation process and organic ingredient base, Kombucha aligns well with these values, making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers seeking sustainable beverage choices.

Moreover, the trend toward premiumization in the beverage industry has led to an increasing demand for high-quality and artisanal products. European consumers, known for their appreciation of artisanal foods and beverages, are drawn to the authentic and handcrafted nature of kombucha, driving growth in the market.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall kombucha market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products, Growing health awareness amongst people, and easy manufacturing process). restraints (complex supply chain, regulations for the use of microorganisms, and regulatory approvals). opportunities (growing consumption of functional beverages and growing demand in emerging economies) and challenges (lack of regulatory framework and logistics challenge).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research & development activities and new product launches in the kombucha market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the kombucha market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the kombucha market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4%

