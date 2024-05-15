IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement - 15 May 2024





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.







Oslo, 15 May 2024.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentications solutions, has retained Arctic Securities AS as sole manager and bookrunner (the "Manager") to advise on and effect a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") to raise gross proceeds of NOK 40-50 million.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company’s commercialization phase, necessary product development and market development expenses, working capital requirements, as well as other general corporate purposes.

The Company is also taking further actions to improve efficiencies as the Company progresses to a commercial phase. This further allows for streamlining the organisation, and in line with previous communication the Company expects to be below USD 4.0m in quarterly opex on a run-rate basis from the end of June 2024. Further adding to this, the Company expects to be below USD 3.0m in quarterly cash opex on a run-rate basis by the end of September 2024, with a target to reach approximately USD 2.5m in quarterly cash opex. A lower cost base combined with improved commercial momentum implies the Company is making important steps to reach profitability.







The Company is publishing its Q1 2024 report on 16 May 2024. The highlights from the report are summarized below:

First quarter achievements:

Bank launch announcements with IDEX Pay in Asia and Europe

DenizBank, Turkey

Mutual Trust Bank, Bangladesh

Issuer with solution for visually impaired, UK

Opening new market in South Asia with challenger bank

Mobile enrolment SDK solution in market

Market expansion of IDEX Access with AuthenTrend and Sentry

Large South Asian card manufacturing partner for IDEX Pay and IDEX Access

Biometric metal cards with CompoSecure











Financial:

Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were 0.4 mill USD compared to 1.2 mill USD in Q1 2023. Revenues in the first quarter of 2024 continue to reflect the transition from component to solution sales.

Gross margin was 36% in the first quarter.

Operating expenses, excluding cost of materials, in the first quarter of 2024 was 6,1 mill USD compared to 7.7 mill USD in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash balance as of 31 March 2024 was 3.0 mill USD











The Private Placement:

The subscription price per Offer Share in the Private Placement (the "Offer Price") and the number of Offer Shares to be issued in the Private Placement will be determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today at 16:30 CEST and ends at 08:00 CEST on 16 May 2024. The bookbuilding period may, at the discretion of the Company and the Manager, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and, consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Private Placement.

The Company will announce the final number of Offer Shares placed and the final Offer Price in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published before the opening of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 16 May 2024.

The Private Placement will be directed towards Norwegian and international investors, in each case subject to applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus, filing or other registration requirements. The minimum application and allocation amount in the Private Placement will be the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000, provided that the Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus and registration requirements pursuant to applicable regulations, including Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the EU Prospectus Regulation) and ancillary regulations, are available.

The Private Placement will be divided into two tranches. Tranche 1 will consist of 28,012,655 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the outstanding shares in the Company) ("Tranche 1" and the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares"). Tranche 2 will consist of up to the number of Offer Shares that, together with the Tranche 1 Offer Shares, is necessary in order to raise gross proceeds of NOK 40-50 million ("Tranche 2" and the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"). Allocations of Offer Shares to investors are expected to be split between Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 on a pro rata basis. Completion of Tranche 2 will be subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 12 June 2024 (the "EGM").







The subscribers in the Private Placement will without cost be allocated one warrant (Nw. "frittstående tegningsrett") issued by the Company for every Offer Share allocated to, and paid by, them in the Private Placement. Each warrant will give the holder a right to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price equal to the Offer Price in the Private Placement. The warrants may be exercised during four exercise periods: (i) within the first 14 days after the Company's announcement of its first half 2024 financial report (expected on 15 August 2024), (ii) within the first 14 days after the Company's announcement of its Q3 2024 financial report (expected on 14 November 2024), (iii) within the first 14 days following the Company's announcement of its Q4 2024 financial report (expected on 27 February 2025), and (iv) within the first 14 days following the Company's announcement of its Q1 2025 financial report (expected mid-May 2025). Following expiry of the last exercise period, all Warrants not exercised will lapse without compensation to the holder. The Warrants will be registered in the VPS but will not be transferable or tradable. Issuance of Warrants is subject to approval by the EGM. In addition, issuance of Warrants for Tranche 1 Offer Shares and Tranche 2 Offer Shares, respectively, is subject to satisfaction of the other conditions for completion of the respective tranches







Allocation of Offer Shares will be determined by the Board at its sole discretion, in consultation with the Manager, following the expiry of the bookbuilding period, however subject to approval by the EGM in respect of Tranche 2 (and the Warrants). Allocation will be based on criteria such as (but not limited to) pre-indications, perceived investor quality, existing ownership in the Company, timeliness of the application, price leadership, relative order size, sector knowledge, investment history and investment horizon. The Board may, at its sole discretion, reject and/or reduce any applications, and there is no guarantee that any applicant will be allocated Offer Shares. Notification of allocation and payment instructions are expected to be issued to the applicants on or about 16 May 2024 through a notification to be issued by the Manager.







Completion of Tranche 1 is subject to (i) approval by the Board and (ii) the Share Lending Agreement (as defined below) remaining in full force and effect. Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to (i) completion of Tranche 1, (ii) approval by the EGM and (iii) the Share Lending Agreement remaining in full force and effect. Further to this, completion of both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 are subject to the Company resolving to consummate the Private Placement and allocate the Offer Shares. Completion of Tranche 1 will not be conditional upon or otherwise affected by the completion of Tranche 2 and/or the warrant issuance, and the applicants' acquisition of Tranche 1 Offer Shares will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked, cancelled or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2 and/or the warrant issuance, for whatever reason, is/are not completed. Investors being allocated shares in the Private Placement undertake to vote in favour of Tranche 2, the warrant issuance and any resolution related to a subsequent offering (as further described below) at the EGM.

Both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement expected to be entered into between the Company, the Manager and certain existing shareholders (the "Share Lending Agreement"). The share loan in Tranche 1 will be settled with new shares in the Company to be resolved issued by the Board pursuant to an authorisation by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on 21 December 2023. The share loan in Tranche 2 will be settled with new shares in the Company expected to be issued following, and subject to, approval by the EGM. The new shares to be redelivered to the lenders under the Share Lending Agreement will, to the extent required, be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a listing prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 22 May 2024. Settlement of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 14 June 2024, subject to approval by the EGM.

The Company reserves the right, at any time and for any reason, to cancel, and/or modify the terms of, the Private Placement prior to delivery of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares. Furthermore, Tranche 2 will be cancelled if the conditions for completion of Tranche 2 are not satisfied. Neither the Company nor the Manager will be liable for any losses incurred by applicants if the Private Placement is cancelled, irrespective of the reason for such cancellation.





The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the funding alternatives currently available to the Company. A private placement enables the Company to raise capital in an efficient manner, and the Private Placement is structured to ensure that a market-based subscription price is achieved. The Company is of the view that the discount in a rights issue would have to be quite significant, and that a rights issue would need to be guaranteed by a consortium of underwriters, which would entail an added cost for the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company is expected to be in a position to raise capital at a better share price, at a lower cost and with significantly lower risk than in a rights issue.

The Company may, subject to completion of the Private Placement, approval from the EGM and certain other conditions, consider to carry out a subsequent repair offering of new shares at the Offer Price directed towards existing shareholders in the Company as of 15 May 2024 (as registered in the VPS on 21 May 2024), who were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action.

This information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations on 15 May 2024 at 16:40 CEST on behalf of the Company.

Contact person:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 91 80 01 86

About IDEX Biometrics: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

