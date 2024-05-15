Global Sugar Alcohols Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030 - Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar Alcohols - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Sugar Alcohols Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Sugar Alcohols estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The global sugar alcohols market is experiencing steady growth, driven by their use across diverse sectors, generating sustained opportunities. Growing awareness about the benefits offered by sugar alcohols is enhancing their appeal and image as sugar-free sweeteners. Sugar alcohols have gained popularity as alternatives to sugar, particularly in regions with increasing health consciousness.
The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 is provided for further insight into market dynamics. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$832.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mannitol segment is estimated at 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
Developing regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are expected to spearhead growth, while Europe and the US remain significant markets. The competitive scenario sees Western companies holding a fair share, while Chinese enterprises aim to expand their market footprint.
The Sugar Alcohols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.7 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track
- Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities
- Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols
- Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
- Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market
- Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols
- Competitive Scenario
- Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
- Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint
- Sugar Alcohols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector
- Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities
- Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects
- Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity
- Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes
- High Cost of Living Propels Sales
- Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities
- Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors
- Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses
- Chocolates are No Longer 'Just for Kids'
- Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition
- Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well
- New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research
- Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
- Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener
- Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile
- Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar
- Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains
- Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols
- Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
- Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor
- Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response - A New Study
- Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction
- Expanding Gray Population
- Rising Strength of Middle Income Group
- Urban Sprawl
- Increasing Disposable Incomes
- Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation
- Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 23 Featured)
- A&Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT)
- Beckmann-Kenko GmbH
- Cargill Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Roquette Freres
- Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3y3ypf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment