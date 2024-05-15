Global Sugar Alcohols Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030 - Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar Alcohols - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sugar Alcohols Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sugar Alcohols estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global sugar alcohols market is experiencing steady growth, driven by their use across diverse sectors, generating sustained opportunities. Growing awareness about the benefits offered by sugar alcohols is enhancing their appeal and image as sugar-free sweeteners. Sugar alcohols have gained popularity as alternatives to sugar, particularly in regions with increasing health consciousness.

The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 is provided for further insight into market dynamics. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$832.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mannitol segment is estimated at 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $339.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR

Developing regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are expected to spearhead growth, while Europe and the US remain significant markets. The competitive scenario sees Western companies holding a fair share, while Chinese enterprises aim to expand their market footprint.



The Sugar Alcohols market in the U.S. is estimated at US$339.2 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.7 Million by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sugar Alcohols: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Global Sugar Alcohols Market on a Steady Growth Track

Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Generates Sustained Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Benefits Offered Enhance Appeal & Image of Sugar Alcohols

Sugar Alcohols Gain Popularity as Sugar-free Sweeteners

Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Regional Market

Europe and US - Significant Markets for Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Scenario

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Enterprises Aim to Expand Market Footprint

Sugar Alcohols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food & Confectionery: The Largest End-use Sector

Exploding Demand for Food Additives Triggers Massive Opportunities

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

Sugar-free Chewing Gums Containing Polyols Gain Popularity

Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Consumption Volumes

High Cost of Living Propels Sales

Value Addition Portrays Vibrant Opportunities

Perceived Value of Gums Luring Industry Majors

Energy Bars: The Pocketsize Power Houses

Chocolates are No Longer 'Just for Kids'

Investments in Processing Technology to Conquer Competition

Increasing Use of Polyols in Pharmaceuticals Augurs Well

New Pharmaceutical Applications of Polyols under Research

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Registrations & Legalities for Use of Polyols in Cosmetics and Toiletries

Sorbitol - The Most Widely Used Polyol-based Sweetener

Erythritol: Better Digestive Profile

Xylitol Grabs Attention as Key Substitute for Sugar

Mannitol, Maltitol & Isomalt Set to Make Gains

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels to Drive Demand for Sugar Alcohols

Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Increasing Diabetes Incidence- A Major Growth Factor

Maltitol and Fructo-oligosaccharides Lower Glycaemic Response - A New Study

Favorable Demographics & Socio-Economic Trends Lend Traction

Expanding Gray Population

Rising Strength of Middle Income Group

Urban Sprawl

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Controversial Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation

Use of Microbes for the Production of Polyols

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 23 Featured)

A&Z Food Additives Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH (ACT)

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Roquette Freres

Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited

