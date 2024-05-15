Flat Glass Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Consumption of Advanced Flat Glass Gains Momentum, Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Windows

Dublin, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flat Glass Market to Reach $423.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flat Glass estimated at US$304.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$423.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Growth drivers for the flat glass industry are likely to vary in impact, ranging from 1 to 10, with 10 representing high impact and 1 indicating low impact. Similarly, growth dampeners affecting the industry may also be rated on a scale of 1 to 10. Recent market activity suggests a positive trend, with rising demand from various end-use application segments propelling the flat glass market forward. Laminated and tempered glass markets hold promise for growth within the industry.

Insulated Flat Glass, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$154.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tempered Flat Glass segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Notably, Corning has developed thin rolled glass stored using spools, showcasing innovations in the industry. Fabricated flat glass is identified as a driving force in the market. The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2024 provides further insight into market dynamics and competition.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

While developing regions continue to drive demand, saturation in developed markets poses challenges. China remains a major influencing market in the flat glass industry. The production scenario indicates that float glass is the predominant manufacturing technique, with rolled glass representing a smaller market segment.



The Flat Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $304.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $423.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





