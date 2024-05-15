Irish Continental Group plc (ICG) subsidiary Irish Ferries signs space charter agreement with P&O Ferries

ICG is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Irish Ferries has signed a space charter agreement with P&O Ferries on the Dover – Calais route. This agreement will encompass both freight and passenger space sharing on both parties’ vessels.

We expect the agreement to come into effect for our freight customers during this Summer. When implemented, our freight customers will benefit from the advantages of a turn up and go service. This will then be followed on a phased basis for our passenger business.

The agreement will result in greater flexibility and more choice for all our customers. While the space charter agreement means that capacity is shared so that customers will have more frequent sailing options, all commercial activities remain entirely under the control of each operator.

15 May 2024

About Irish Continental Group plc

Irish Continental Group plc is the leading Irish-based maritime transport group. The Group’s activities include the transport of passengers, cars and Roll on Roll off (RoRo) freight under the Irish Ferries brand, on routes between each of Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe. The Group also provides Container Lift on Lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland and Continental Europe under the Eucon brand. Other activities include the operation of container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast and ship chartering activities. For the year ended 31 December 2023, ICG reported revenue of €572.0 million and EBITDA of €132.6 million.