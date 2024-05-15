Andrea Soldano Joins the Speaker Team at Microsoft Build 2024

Milan, Lombardy, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Andrea Soldano, a renowned Microsoft Certified Trainer and expert software developer based in Milan, Italy, has been selected to join the esteemed speaker team at Microsoft Build 2024. This premier annual conference, known for its high-quality content and networking opportunities, is a must-attend event for software developers and web builders. Soldano will serve as a proctor for LAB352 titled "Developer Tools to Extend Power Pages Websites," sharing his extensive expertise in web development and Microsoft technologies with conference attendees.

Microsoft Build 2024, a premier annual conference for software developers and web builders, is set to take place both in-person in Seattle and online from May 21-23. The event offers developers, architects, start-ups, and students a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and code together and stay updated with the latest developments in Microsoft technologies and developer tools. This year's conference is centered around key themes, including AI innovation, collaborative development, cloud-native apps, and skill-building, with Microsoft Copilot taking center stage.

As the CEO and Lead Developer at Esamatic srl, a cutting-edge software development firm and Microsoft partner based in Milan, Andrea Soldano brings over 14 years of experience in web application development and training to his role at Microsoft Build. Soldano's technical expertise spans the full Microsoft web stack, including Azure, ASP.NET, Power Pages, JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3, and DevOps. He holds seven active Microsoft certifications, including Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT), Azure Developer Associate, and MCSD: Web Applications.

In LAB352, Andrea Soldano will provide a practical, hands-on, guided tour of the developer tooling available in Microsoft Power Pages. This secure, enterprise-grade low-code platform for building modern business websites is receiving significant enhancements in the 2024 Wave 1 release. Attendees will gain valuable insights on how professional developers can extend Power Pages sites built by citizen developers using Visual Studio Code, Azure DevOps, GitHub integration, and extensibility patterns for complex customizations.

Over the course of the 75-minute lab, Soldano will delve into a wide array of topics designed to empower developers to extend and enhance Power Pages websites. Participants will learn how to install and leverage the Visual Studio Code extension for Power Pages, set up a local development environment to build Power Pages sites and utilize the Azure CLI and SDK to automate Power Pages tasks. The lab will also explore the integration of Power Pages into Azure DevOps and GitHub Actions pipelines, as well as best practices for source control, testing, and implementing continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) with Power Pages. Attendees will uncover methods to extend Power Pages with custom code, web APIs, and Azure Functions while also gaining valuable insights into securing and governing Power Pages sites using the admin center.

Soldano’s passion for empowering developers and technology education has been a constant theme throughout his career. As a Microsoft Certified Trainer, he has taught over 200 live classes and shared his expertise with thousands of developers across Europe and Latin America. His deep knowledge across Microsoft web technologies and reputation for demystifying complex concepts led to him being named an expert in the field.

At Esamatic srl, Andrea Soldano has spearheaded web development and AI projects for a diverse set of clients ranging from start-ups to enterprises. His company helps organizations harness the power of AI and machine learning to deliver intelligent applications and customer experiences. Esamatic's AI expertise includes natural language processing, computer vision, Azure Cognitive Services, and UI generation using large language models.

Before establishing Esamatic srl in 2012, Andrea Soldano worked as a Senior Software Developer at an Italian software company for eight years, leveraging his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Milan-Bicocca. In addition to his Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) credential, Soldano holds an impressive array of six Microsoft certifications, including Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate, MCSD: Web Applications, MCSA: Web Applications - Certified 2016, Exam 487: Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services, Exam 486: Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications, and Exam 480: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3.

Registration is now open for Microsoft Build 2024, with options to attend either in person in Seattle or online via live stream. Developers can also participate in the Microsoft Learn Challenge: Build Edition - Microsoft Copilot Studio from May 21 - June 21 to grow their development and AI skills. More details on Andrea Soldano's LAB352 session will be available soon in the full Microsoft Build session catalog.

