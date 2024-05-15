Telestroke Services Market Size Expected to Surpass USD 4.72 Bn by 2031

Burlingame, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telestroke services market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 4.72 billion by 2031, According to Coherent Market Insights. Telestroke services allow neurologists to evaluate and treat stroke patients in remote hospitals via telemedicine technology in real-time. This reduces delays in stroke treatment and improves patient outcomes.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6793

Market Dynamics:

The Telestroke Services Market is driven by the increasing adoption of telemedicine services, especially in remote areas where access to specialized stroke care is limited. Telestroke services provide real-time consultations with stroke specialists, leading to faster diagnosis and treatment, thereby improving patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing prevalence of stroke cases globally is fueling the demand for telestroke services to provide timely and efficient care to stroke patients.

Telestroke Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.72 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.72 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Stroke Type, By Platform Deployment, By Application, By End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising prevalence of strokes



• Growing acceptance of telemedicine solutions Restraints & Challenges • Low adoption rate among hospitals



• Data privacy and security concerns

Market Trends:

The market is witnessing a trend of technological advancements in telestroke services, such as the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for accurate diagnosis and treatment recommendations. These advancements are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of telestroke services, driving market growth.

Healthcare providers are expanding their telestroke networks to reach a larger population and provide timely stroke care to remote and underserved areas. The expansion of telestroke networks is improving access to specialized stroke care, leading to increased adoption of telestroke services and market growth.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6793

Market Opportunities:

Telestroke services have emerged as a valuable tool in providing timely and efficient stroke care to patients, especially in remote or underserved areas. With the growing burden of stroke cases globally, the demand for telestroke services is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

One of the key market opportunities in the telestroke services market is the ability to improve access to stroke care for patients residing in remote or rural areas. Telestroke services enable healthcare providers to connect with stroke specialists remotely, allowing for quick assessment and treatment recommendations, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Another market opportunity lies in the cost-effective nature of telestroke services. By utilizing telemedicine technologies, healthcare providers can reduce unnecessary transfers, optimize resource utilization, and streamline stroke care delivery processes. This not only benefits patients by reducing healthcare costs but also helps healthcare systems improve their efficiency and productivity.

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Stroke treatment is being promoted during National Stroke Awareness Month by TeleSpecialist, a well-known worldwide supplier of hospital based telemedicine solutions.

In February 2022, in order to shorten treatment times and improve patient results nationwide, Viz.ai and teleSpecialist, LLC have partnered strategically to bring together AI-powered stoke care with well-known telestroke neurologists.

Key Market Takeaways:

Telestroke services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing adoption of telemedicine technologies in stroke care.

On the basis of stroke type, the ischemic stroke segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its higher prevalence and the availability of effective treatment options for ischemic stroke.

On the basis of platform deployment, the cloud segment is expected to dominate, as it offers greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency compared to on-premise solutions.

In terms of applications, counseling is projected to be the dominating segment, as it plays a crucial role in patient education, rehabilitation, and long-term management of stroke patients.

Among end users, hospitals are expected to lead the market, given their advanced infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and high patient footfall.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, driven by the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of telemedicine technologies, and supportive government initiatives.

Key players operating in the telestroke services market include ScienceSoft, SEVARO, Teladoc Health, Inc., TeleSpecialists, and others. These key players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovation, and geographical expansions to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive edge in the telestroke services market.

Personalized your customization here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6793

Market Segmentation:



By Stroke Type:

Ischemic stroke

Hemorrhagic stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack



By Platform Deployment:

Cloud

On Premise

By Application:

Counseling

Treatment

Emergency Service

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse More Insights:

• Global Medical Equipment Financing Market: Global medical equipment financing market is estimated to be valued at USD 173.69 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 275.90 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2031.

• Healthcare API Market: The healthcare API market is estimated to be valued at USD 228.3 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 345.5 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031.

• Bacterial Colony Counters Market: The global bacterial colony counters market is estimated to be valued at USD 445.2 Mn in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 592.7 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2024 to 2031.

• 5G In Healthcare Market: Global 5G in healthcare market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.72 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.60 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.