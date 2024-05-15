Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, May 15, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 13 TO MAY 14, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 13 to May 14, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/05/2024FR001045120337 94627,995283XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/05/2024FR001045120326 29728,079187XPAR
 TOTAL64 24328,029628 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

