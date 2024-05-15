Gainsight Leads Next Frontier in Human-First AI with Gainsight AI

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the world’s leading Customer Success platform, today announced Gainsight AI, a new set of artificial intelligence (AI) offerings at its annual conference Pulse 2024 . Gainsight Copilot, within Gainsight AI, leverages generative AI to provide actionable insights into customer behavior, enrich customer data, facilitate report generation, assist in customer follow ups, and more. Today’s announcement represents a major milestone in Gainsight’s AI journey, building on the success of Horizon AI , Gainsight’s AI framework and first-to-market AI solution for Customer Success launched in 2021.



“With Gainsight Human-First AI, we're harnessing the transformative potential of generative AI to enable customer-facing teammates in companies to spend less time on administrative work and more time on their clients and teams,” said Nick Mehta, CEO at Gainsight. “We're grateful to the Pulse Customer Success community for all of the innovation they are showing in leveraging generative AI to make business more human.”

Gainsight also announced the appointment of Chuck Ganapathi as its new President and COO. With a proven track record in technology leadership at companies like Salesforce and Tact.ai, Ganapathi brings deep CRM and AI experience and will lead Gainsight’s product, engineering, marketing, and corporate development initiatives, steering the company toward continued growth and success.

“Joining Gainsight is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Customer Success,” said Chuck Ganapathi, President and COO at Gainsight. “I hope to bring my learnings from the formative years of Salesforce and the early days of enterprise AI to help Gainsight deliver even more value to our clients and achieve our full potential as the customer operating system powered by Human-First AI.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to the team," added Mehta. "His expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to deliver world-class technology solutions to our customers with a Human-First approach.”

Gainsight AI

Gainsight AI builds upon its existing AI innovations, reshaping how businesses approach customer management with a human-first approach. It integrates seamlessly into everyday applications such as Gmail and Zoom, and offers solutions like understanding customer preferences, personalized post-meeting follow-ups, receiving actionable alerts for accounts, automating report generation and data insights, and empowering customers with self-service capabilities to find answers across various product and community data.

Gainsight AI newest features include:

Gainsight Copilot: Easily uncover the nuances of customer relationships with Gainsight's Copilot. This advanced solution leverages conversational AI to inquire about specific customer details, saving you time and helping you deliver a more personalized customer experience. Copilot Ask Timeline: Leverage extensive data within Gainsight Timeline to ask for details about customers. This will make teams more efficient as they can quickly summarize important information stored within meeting notes, calls, and internal updates. Copilot Analyze Data: Utilize the full potential of AI to construct comprehensive reports and extract actionable insights from data. This powerful tool enables businesses to make informed decisions quickly, transforming complex data sets into clear, strategic actions. Copilot in Gmail: Integrate the power of Gainsight's Copilot directly into Gmail with this innovative plugin that allows for streamlined access to customer information right from a Gmail inbox, significantly boosting productivity and reducing the need to switch between applications. Copilot in ChatGPT: Experience the future of customer success with Gainsight Copilot integrated directly within the ChatGPT environment.

Easily uncover the nuances of customer relationships with Gainsight's Copilot. This advanced solution leverages conversational AI to inquire about specific customer details, saving you time and helping you deliver a more personalized customer experience. Autopilot: This self-service capability allows users to search and access extensive data within Gainsight products and community, enabling them to find answers independently and efficiently.

This self-service capability allows users to search and access extensive data within Gainsight products and community, enabling them to find answers independently and efficiently. AI Follow Up: Automatically summarize and follow up on meetings using recordings from Zoom and Gong through AI capabilities to ensure no detail is missed and every action item is captured.

Automatically summarize and follow up on meetings using recordings from Zoom and Gong through AI capabilities to ensure no detail is missed and every action item is captured. AI Intel: Receive critical, actionable alerts about customer accounts. These timely insights help to proactively manage customer relationships and strategic decision-making.

Receive critical, actionable alerts about customer accounts. These timely insights help to proactively manage customer relationships and strategic decision-making. Enrich with AI: Enhance contact databases effortlessly using advanced AI algorithms to fill in missing contact details and update records, ensuring teams always have the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Enhance contact databases effortlessly using advanced AI algorithms to fill in missing contact details and update records, ensuring teams always have the most accurate and up-to-date information. Write with AI: Elevate communication strategies and leverage AI to assist in writing emails, refining overall communication, and making messages clear and strategically aligned with a customer’s objectives.

“Our aspiration is for AI to transcend mere comprehension of customer data, evolving to seamlessly and authentically work alongside humans,” said Mehta. “That's why it's crucial for Gainsight AI to leverage data across our products, analyzing every customer interaction to help you drive more success for your customers.”

Pulse 2024

Gainsight’s Pulse 2024 is the center point for more than 2,500 Customer Success, Go-to-Market, and Post-Sales professionals to come together for two full days of networking, learning, and fun May 15-16, 2024 in St. Louis.

About Gainsight

Gainsight, the world’s leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to start and scale customer acquisition, retention, and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Workday use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

About Pulse

Pulse is the industry’s largest conference on customer success, held at The America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. The event draws thousands of customers, practitioners, and experts in the fields of customer success, customer education, product management, and customer communities. This year’s title sponsors include Chinchy, GuideCX, Cleverbridge and Matik. To learn more, visit https://gainsightpulse.com/us/